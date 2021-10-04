Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag announces entry on Koo app

You would like to read
New Delhi (India), October 4 (ANI/PNN): Cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has joined India's largest multi-lingual micro-blogging platform - Koo. His maiden Koo announced his arrival on the platform using the handle @VirenderSehwag.
Sehwag Kooed, "Toh Dillii and Chennai ne play offs mein mari entry toh humne bhi Koo ke stadium mein mar li hai entry," to a roaring response from users on the platform. In his Koo, he mentioned #DejaViru, the online series where he reviews the ongoing IPL matches for his viewers.
Virender Sehwag's First Koo:
Sehwag's entry to Koo will bring users of the platform the excitement of live action and match commentary across a slew of Indian languages. This is especially relevant with the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to begin in the UAE and Oman from October 17, 2021. Within hours of joining Koo, Sehwag, who is known for his witty retorts and quirky comments on cricket and trending issues, garnered a tremendous response from his fans!
Welcoming Sehwag to the platform, a Koo spokesperson said, "Cricket is not just a game - it's an emotion that Indians live and breathe. It is an expression that binds us all together, irrespective of our cultural and linguistic diversities. Similarly, Koo is a multi-lingual microblogging platform that is on a mission to empower Indians to express themselves in their native languages. Virender Sehwag's entry on Koo App ahead of the T20 World Cup will create tremendous excitement for users and cricket fans on Koo, who will now be able to follow his views in their native languages and enjoy his take on the tournament through his wit and humour."
Koo was founded in March 2020, as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where just 10% of India speaks English, there's a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect. Koo provides a stage for the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages.
