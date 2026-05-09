NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Leo Digital, part of NxG World, a leading digital and technology-led marketing agency, has been awarded the digital mandate for Olectra Greentech Limited, one of India's foremost electric mobility and clean transportation companies. This partnership marks a strategic milestone in Leo Digital's continued expansion across the electrification and sustainability ecosystem -- spanning energy infrastructure, distribution, and now, electric mobility. Olectra, led by Managing Director, Mahesh Babu has been at the forefront of India's transition to sustainable public transportation, with a strong focus on electric buses and large-scale mobility solutions. Through this collaboration, Leo Digital will lead the brand's digital strategy, communication, and platform presence -- with a clear focus on strengthening leadership positioning, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and building a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Both organizations share a common vision of accelerating India's clean mobility narrative through the convergence of technology, storytelling, and digital innovation. Commenting on the partnership, Suhas Shankarappa, Group Head, NxG World said, "At Leo Digital, we've always believed in partnering with brands that are driven by purpose and long-term impact. Our vision is to enable the next generation of growth - sustainably - by bringing together technology, data, and meaningful storytelling. Olectra represents exactly that intersection, leading India's transition towards clean mobility at scale." Leo Digital would work closely with Anand Kumar, Head of Brand, Marketing, Digital & Communications in strengthening the brand presence across Markets. The partnership will focus on building an integrated and future-ready communication ecosystem spanning brand strategy, community management, and market-facing campaigns - further reinforcing Olectra's positioning as a leader in India's rapidly evolving electric mobility sector.

With a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, the partnership is set to drive meaningful impact -- shaping the future of mobility while reinforcing Olectra's position as a category leader. About Leo Digital Leo Digital is part of NxG World - a global consulting and innovation-led firm focused on enabling next-generation, sustainable growth for enterprises across industries. With deep expertise across digital strategy, performance marketing, and platform development, Leo Digital partners with large enterprises in building scalable, future-ready digital ecosystems that drive measurable business impact. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)