LTI wins PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been named Winner of the (https://www.ptc.com/) (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network Awards in the category of Transformation in Manufacturing Operations.

LTI also emerged as a finalist in two additional categories of Most Impact in Digital Transformation at Scale and Trailblazer/Innovation Project.

These awards recognize the contribution of outstanding partners in helping PTC customers achieve their digital transformation objectives.

LTI has served many enterprises by providing guidance from their experience and success with other digital transformations in the marketplace. LTI's expertise with architecture, product selection, solution design, and deployment helped lay the foundational elements needed to deliver transformation at scale.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "At LTI, we are investing in designing and deploying comprehensive approach to Industry 4.0 solutions to bridge the gap between physical and digital world. We are honored to receive this recognition from PTC which further strengthens our resolve to co-create transformation in the Industry 4.0 domain."

Cherie Gartner, SVP of GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances, PTC, said, "It's an honor to congratulate LTI as the winner for PTC Partner Network Award for Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI has already delivered three key IoT use cases aligned with the PTC product roadmap that are able to scale value quickly across the enterprise and create a solid foundation for transformation. We are confident that LTI will continue to deliver truly transformational value for customers. On behalf of PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations."

The (https://www.ptc.com/en/partners)PTC Partner Network enables technology providers, solution providers and system integrators to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with partners and customers, and capitalize on the IoT market opportunity. LTI's recognitions were in the qualitative award categories, which were judged by ARC Advisory Group, an independent industry analyst firm. Additional awards program information is available (https://www.ptc.com/en/partners/awards)here.

LTI and PTC have incubated a (https://www.lntinfotech.com/news-event/lti-and-ptc-unveil-iot-center-of-excellence/)Center of Excellence in Bengaluru which serves as an incubation lab to deliver breakthrough innovations to mutual clients.

