NIIT announces Programs in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity to meet the demand for job roles in the digital sector

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced the launch of the following StackRoute programs to cater to the growing demand for job roles in the digital sector:
Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and DevOps
Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cybersecurity and SecOps
The Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and DevOps systematically helps learners acquire all the critical competencies required including the foundational system administration, cloud administration and Devops to take on the role of a Cloud DevOps Engineer.
The Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cybersecurity and SecOps equips learners with Skills & Knowledge to confidently join Cybersecurity practice teams and contribute to "Identify", "Protect", "Detect", "Respond" & "Recover" from threats.
These StackRoute programs are focused on experiential learning delivered virtually over 18 weeks (720 learning hours). These programs have tech mentors for live virtual connect meets who work with the learners through the program. The model combines the convenience of online learning coupled with the intensity of scheduled mentoring.
Additionally, NIIT has also launched a Foundation Program in IT Infrastructure & Security, which will articulate into either of the two Post Graduate Programs i.e. Cloud computing or Cybersecurity.
As per a report by NASSCOM, industry observers have projected that IT spending on cloud platforms will reach 60% of all IT infrastructure. Also, 60-70% of all software services and technology spending and growth rate for investments in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) have almost doubled from 32% in 2016 to 56 % in 2019, making it a rapidly growing sector of cloud-platforms. It is now more critical than ever to acquire these skillsets and equip students for the new future of work. Through these programs, NIIT offers to bridge the gap, helping to maintain the balance of the demand and availability of cybersecurity and cloud computing professionals in organisations.
Speaking on the announcement Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "Across small & large enterprises and startups, applications and data are being migrated to cloud platforms at a massive scale, thereby increasing demand for skilled Cloud DevOps professionals. In every aspect of our personal and professional life, we use and rely on Cloud based solutions. Furthermore, to protect and secure this information on cloud infrastructure, organizations require skilled Cybersecurity professionals."
"We are happy to launch role specific programs on Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity. To ensure learners are job-ready, our StackRoute programs not only focus on the technical competencies, but also the engineering and behavioral competencies," added Arora.
On successful completion of the immersive programs, the learners will be provided with full placement assurance and receive certificates from StackRoute.
Over the past 5 years StackRoute has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and deployment ready talent in emerging tech and digital roles. Recently StackRoute was awarded Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award 2020, jointly with a leading independent IT and business consulting services firm. The Gold medal has been awarded under the category - "Best Use of Blended Learning" for Graduate Transformation Program.
Additionally, StackRoute has won Brandon hall Silver award for 'Best Results of a Learning Program' jointly with the world's leading engineering company in aerospace.
For more information about the program visit:
(https://www.niit.com/india/cloud-computing/advanced-post-graduate-program-cloud-computing-and-devops)
(https://www.niit.com/india/cyber-security/advanced-post-graduate-program-cybersecurity-and-secops)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
