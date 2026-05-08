SMPL Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Nitte University is strengthening its footprint in pharmaceutical education through its flagship institutes - NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGSMIPS), Mangaluru and Nitte College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NCOPS), Bengaluru. Offering undergraduate (BPharm), postgraduate (MPharm) and doctoral programs, the institutes focus on building a strong academic foundation while ensuring industry readiness through a curriculum aligned with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and global regulatory standards. The programs provide a comprehensive understanding of core pharmaceutical sciences, including Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacology, Industrial Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacy Practice and Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance. With a strong emphasis on practical learning, students gain early exposure to advanced laboratory training, industrial practices and community-based healthcare initiatives, enabling them to develop both technical competence and real-world understanding of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

A key highlight of the programs is their experiential learning model, supported by advanced laboratories for formulation development, analytical testing and pharmacological research. Students also benefit from structured industrial training and practice school modules, ensuring seamless integration of classroom learning with industry requirements. Beyond academics, students are actively engaged in community pharmacy initiatives, hospital training and health awareness programs, fostering a deeper understanding of patient care and public health, while building a sense of social responsibility. Research and innovation remain integral to the learning experience, particularly at the postgraduate level. Students are encouraged to undertake research projects, participate in funded initiatives and contribute to scientific publications, supported by access to internships, grants and conference opportunities.

The programs also offer a global perspective by introducing students to international regulatory frameworks such as FDA, EMA, WHO, OECD, ICH and CDSCO guidelines, preparing them for careers in both domestic and international pharmaceutical markets. Additionally, interdisciplinary collaboration within the university ecosystem helps students to work alongside peers from medical, dental and allied health sciences, promoting a well-rounded and integrated approach to healthcare education. Graduates from NGSMIPS and NCOPS are equipped to pursue diverse career opportunities across pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, clinical research and academia. With a balanced focus on academics, practical exposure and industry alignment, the programs ensure strong career readiness.

With its continued focus on academic excellence and innovation, Nitte University remains committed to shaping future-ready pharmaceutical professionals who can contribute meaningfully to the evolving healthcare landscape. Applications are now open. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of NGSMIPS and NCOPS. Apply today at https://apply.nitte.edu.in/ and take the first step towards a future in pharmaceutical sciences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)