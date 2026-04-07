PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: PlastiWorld 2026 , organized by AIPMA (All India Plastics Manufacturers Association) in partnership with FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organizations), concluded successfully in Mumbai, reinforcing its role as a high-impact, export-focused global sourcing platform for plastic finished goods. Held from 23rd to 25th March, the three-day export-focused exhibition generated approximately ₹60 crore in concluded business, facilitated 4,000+ pre-scheduled B2B meetings, and led to the signing of 800+ MoUs between Indian manufacturers and international buyers.Designed as a structured bridge between Indian MSMEs and verified global buyers, PlastiWorld 2026 addressed a key gap in conventional trade fairs by enabling result-oriented business matchmaking.

Held over three days at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, the event witnessed strong international participation despite global trade uncertainties: - 210+ international buyers from 47 countries identified to attend - Participation from leading retail brands including Reliance Retail and IKEA - 50+ institutional buyers and sourcing agents - 100+ exhibitors showcasing export-ready products The event opened with a high profile inaugural ceremony attended by dignitaries from government bodies, trade organizations, and industry leaders. The ceremony underscored India's growing export ambitions, policy support, and manufacturing strength, setting a confident tone for the exhibition. PlastiWorld 2026 featured a diverse range of finished plastic products across key sectors including household goods, packaging, sports and leisure, stationery, infrastructure, and sustainable materials. The exhibition floor saw strong engagement, with exhibitors reporting meaningful inquiries and high-quality buyer interactions.

A key highlight of the event was its highly structured B2B matchmaking program - Pre-scheduled meetings ensured focused discussions, enabling Indian manufacturers to connect directly with verified global buyers and sourcing agents. This significantly reduced market entry barriers and helped build both immediate and long-term export pipelines. Alongside business meetings, curated knowledge sessions brought together policymakers, export experts, and industry leaders. Discussions focused on India's export roadmap, global trade opportunities, sustainability, and value-added manufacturing (providing actionable insights for exporters aiming to scale globally) A significant milestone of PlastiWorld 2026 was the signing of two MoUs between AIPMA, FIEO, and the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC), aimed at boosting bilateral trade, strengthening industry linkages, and unlocking new cross-border opportunities. PlastiWorld 2026 reflects the impact of focused industry collaboration in promoting India as a reliable global sourcing destination for plastic finished goods.

Reflecting on the impact of focused industry collaboration at the event, AIPMA Chairman & President Mr. Arvind Mehta said - "The scale of participation, the volume of structured B2B meetings, and the business outcomes achieved at Plastiworld 2026 reflect the strength and export-readiness of India's plastics sector. This platform is playing a pivotal role accelerating India's journey towards becoming a global sourcing hub." With global trade in plastic finished products valued at approximately USD 1.3 trillion and India's current exports at around USD 12.5 billion (less than 1%), AIPMA has set an ambitious target to grow exports fourfold to USD 50 billion in the next three years. PlastiWorld serves as a critical platform in achieving this vision.

About PlastiWorld: PlastiWorld is India's premier global trade exhibition for plastic finished products, organised by the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA). It connects international, pre-screened buyers with India's export-ready manufacturers, supporting focused sourcing, partnerships, and export growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)