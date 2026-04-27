PNN New Delhi [India], April 27: Prime Cable Industries Limited ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, today reported its business update for Q4 and FY26, highlighting steady growth, improving order inflows, and sustained traction in power transmission and distribution projects. Subsequent to the period end, the Company secured its largest-ever order, marking a key milestone in its growth journey and reinforcing its strong business momentum. Business performance and demand momentum: - Q4 FY26 revenue: ₹72.3 crores, up 66.5% YoY (vs ₹48.0 crores in Q4 FY25) - FY26 revenue: ₹234.6 crores, up 66.4% YoY (vs ₹141.0 crores in FY25) - Order book stood at ₹170.0 crores as on March 31, 2026

- Secured BIS certification for manufacturing solar cables (1500V DC, Class 5 conductor), enabling participation in fast-growing solar and renewable EPC ecosystem. - The Company continues to witness increased tendering activity from State Electricity Boards (SEBs), along with sustained enquiry flow. Record order win further enhancing near-term visibility: Building on the Q4 momentum, the Company has secured a ₹32.0 crore domestic order, the largest in its history. The order has been awarded by a reputed private sector EPC contractor for the supply of: - High Tension (HT) cables, Low Tension Aerial Bunched (LT AB) cables and covered conductors - These products will be deployed in projects executed for a State Electricity Board (SEB) in India, with execution scheduled over the next six months.

- Including the above order, the Company's order book stands at ₹217.0 crores as on April 22, 2026, reflecting sustained order inflow momentum. About Prime Cable Industries Limited: Prime Cable Industries Limited ("Prime Cable" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, with over 17 years of operating experience. The Company offers a diversified product portfolio including low voltage control cables, power cables, aerial bunched cables, instrumentation cables, housing wires, and conductors, catering to a wide range of end-user industries. It's customer base includes EPC contractors, electricity boards, public sector undertakings involved in power generation, transmission and distribution, as well as sectors such as oil & gas, mining, steel, real estate, and electrical panel manufacturers. The Company manufactures and markets its products under the brands "PRIMECAB" and "RENUFO", and is certified by ISO and BIS, reflecting its adherence to quality and manufacturing standards.

For more information, please visit - https://www.primecabindia.com/ Note: Revenue numbers presented above are provisional and unaudited and are subject to audit. The order of ₹37.8 crore announced on April 22, 2026, is inclusive of GST. The corresponding basic value (excluding GST) has been considered in the reported order book and order win figures in this press release. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)