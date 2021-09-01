Sarbajit Das gets rewarded with the prestigious Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sarbajit Das, a technology and digital design entrepreneur gets honored with Times Excellence Award.

Back in 2007, no one would have thought that Sarbajit, a graduate from an engineering college, would make his bootstrapped venture Sundew Solutions Private Limited become one of the most trustworthy names in the world of Digital Design and Development from Kolkata, India.

The company is now creating new frontiers globally in visual story telling on the web. They have also received multiple international recognitions and awards for their work in the past and recent years as well.

Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group) to identify, encourage and provide recognition to young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who have been game-changers in a true sense. It is a platform to celebrate success, recognize achievements, and highlight individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones that have motivated and inspired others.

The event aims to recognize the champions who have done incredibly well in their industries and sectors. The recipients of this recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment, and Service industry, to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed.

Given the lockdown situations in multiple states, the awards were held virtually, celebrating the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Sarbajit said, "Though the recent times since the breakout of the pandemic was challenging and tough, the Sundew team showed resilience and determination sticking to their DNA of Quality and Precision. We have been able to provide a complete uninterrupted service to our global customers without a single day off and our contingency plans have helped us to stay focussed and be on track with everything that we do, which itself speaks about our commitment and processes within the organisation. It helped us immensely to stay steady and even grow and multiply as a team."

His motto of 'Dream Big To Achieve Big' would pay dividends as his company, Sundew Solutions Private Limited is a fourteen-year veteran in the field of software development and technology consulting with clients from across the globe. His motto also has been the driving force behind the company but his journey to now wasn't just plain sailing.

Today the company is 100 percent bootstrapped and even having experienced such difficulties, Das proudly proclaims that "There wasn't even a rupee in borrowing taken from any individual or institute for the company."

In 2013 the company was incorporated as a private limited company. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Sundew aims to help global brands discover what makes them unique, memorable, impactful, and profitable, and then communicate it effectively to their target audience.

With strategic collaborations and presences in Zug - Switzerland, New York City - USA, and London - United Kingdom, Sun Dew Solutions has served 300+ clients across industry verticals spanning Aviation, Retail, Travel Retail, Insurance, Home Warranty, Fashion & Luxury, Healthcare, Heavy Industries, Academia, Media and Government.

Sarbajit says that the team is the "core strength" of the company. "Our team comprises of dynamic members with distinctive views, creativity, and expertise complemented by horizontal decision-making. The team may be distinguished by its agility and razor-sharp focus on every detail. The key objective always is to serve customers with a best-in-class experience. We love what we do, and we always collaborate with our stakeholders to strike brilliance. "People First" is and will always be our approach."

Sarbajit is presently an active member in NASSCOM (East) and also a board member in the IT Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also a mentor for start-ups at the BCC & I and Webel Tech Incubation Center in Kolkata, and also actively mentors start-ups from Eastern India, and is also associated with initiatives of IIT KGP Entrepreneurship Cell and other Tech Colleges and Institutes in and around Kolkata.

It goes without saying that IT solutions and application development are huge in India. "I believe the web will take a new shape in the times to come with IoT and new tech-human experiences that will redefine our world, especially post the present pandemic situation that the entire world has witnessed so far," Sarbajit further shares.

His contributions to the web development industry got much-deserved recognition through the Times Excellence Award and he is all set for grabbing many such rewards in times to come.

