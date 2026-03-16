VMPL New Delhi [India], March 16: Scoobee, a leading Bengaluru-based innovator in road and student safety technology, has introduced its revolutionary AI Dashcam and Alcohol Detection System. This smart solution is designed to combat drunk driving and risky behaviors, ensuring safer commutes for schoolchildren across Karnataka. Launched at the prestigious Karnataka Rajya Khaasagi Shaala Vahana Chaalakara Samavesha 2026 in Bangalore, the system marks a major leap in school transport safety, earning endorsements from top state leaders. Revolutionary Tech to Prevent Accidents in School Buses Scoobee's AI Dashcam and Alcohol Detection System combines advanced AI-driven monitoring with mandatory pre-start breath tests. If alcohol levels surpass safe limits, the vehicle ignition locks automatically. The AI dashcam continuously tracks driver actions, flagging hazards in real-time to protect students on every trip.

This innovation directly tackles alarming trends: Recent checks between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM caught over 25 of nearly 5,100 school bus drivers operating under the influence. With India facing over 1.7 lakh road accidents yearly and Karnataka logging 40,000 incidents and 12,000 fatalities annually, such solutions are vital for strengthening safety in school transportation. A launch backed by Karnataka's leaders The unveiling drew dignitaries like former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, who officiated the event. Joined by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Rajya Khaasagi Saarige Vahana Chaalakara Union President Ravi Kumar, and Karnataka Rajya Khaasagi Saarige Sanghatane Union President Nataraj Sharma, the gathering united school operators, drivers, and stakeholders.

Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan praised the technology, stating that ensuring the safety of children on the road must remain a top priority. He praised Scoobee's alcohol detection and driver monitoring technologies for accident prevention, accountability, and pledged support for grants to scale road safety initiatives. Why Scoobee's Solution is a Game-Changer for Safer Roads One drunk driver can silently endanger dozens of children every morning -- and no one would know until it's too late. Scoobee exists to close that gap, embedding safety directly into the vehicle rather than relying on human oversight. It shifts school transport from reactive to preventive, giving schools, operators, and parents genuine peace of mind.

About Scoobee As a brand of OpsPod, a Bengaluru based startup, Scoobee specializes in road safety technology for school transportation. Its suite - including AI-enabled dashcams, GPS fleet tracking, driver behavior analytics, and alcohol detection systems - delivers data-driven monitoring and intelligent safety tools to minimize risks and guarantee reliable student commutes. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)