SCOs: The next big thing in commercial real estate

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shop-cum-Office (SCO) spaces have been at the top of the real estate trends in the last two years. The hybrid model of working has motivated companies to move to SCO spaces. SCOs are freehold commercial properties that come with an advantage where owners have 100 per cent ownership rights of the land where they can build retail shops or offices.

The new SCO project will be at the largest commercial sector of Gurugram - Sector 114, a great commercial location that offers excellent connectivity to Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The elite crowd, luxury commercial and residential projects, and proximity to the airport, make Gurugram Sector 114 a favourable location for the SCO ecosystem. Several high-quality developments by prominent developers have made this area more upscale. The area has undergone a profound transformation. Grand Central 114 is poised to become the most favourite and iconic destination for the people of Gurugram, like Khan Market and Connaught Place in Delhi.

The Spaze Group will soon be marketing and promoting the grandest SCO located at Sector 114, Gurugram. Dr Renu Singh, President, Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group, said, "SCOs have seen a rise in demand over the last two years. We have seen a growth in investment in the commercial sector, with SCOs witnessing the most investment. We are aiming to make it the Grandest SCO project in Sector 114. Commercial real estate investment is expected to grow by leaps and bounds, which will make SCOs the next big thing. SCO is a unique concept and will further boost commercial investment in the real estate sector."

Clients can use SCO spaces to construct several properties, like banks, healthcare centres, automobile showrooms, white goods shop, retail shops, office spaces, restaurants and eating joints, cloud kitchens, etc., along with offices in the same area. These infrastructural advancements make SCOs the new face of the commercial real estate sector.

