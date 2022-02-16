Shradha Agarwal launches a new book that has valuable insights into the makeup industry

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Shradha Agarwal has launched a new book about makeup, and the book reveals astonishing insights about the multi-million dollar industry.
The evolution of the industry has evoked varied reactions. While some people support the growth and opportunities that it has unfolded, others are skeptical about the unrealistic expectations and manipulation that it encourages. Shradha, who has been in the industry for more than a decade, thinks that there are a lot of misconceptions about beauty and makeup and wishes to bust all myths. Her book emphasizes the fact that makeup is a lot more than achieving a pretty face.
Industry experts are welcoming the book with open arms and are treating it as an industry primer. The book titled 'Makeup Portraits Stories' contains practical makeup tips that have not been published elsewhere. She has gained these insights through her experience of working in the Singapore entertainment industry. The book also contains Shradha's widely appreciated self-portrait works, valuable industry insights, and stories of independence, courage, and ambition from industry insiders.
Shradha's journey from India to Singapore and her experience working in the beauty industry have helped to shape the book. Experts appreciate the well-researched content in the book, unique insights, and information that cannot be found elsewhere.
Shradha is a highly celebrated makeup artist who has many certifications and significant experience to her name.
She has contributed to various projects such as Elizabeth Arden promotional roadshows, video shoots for Singapore Polytechnic, the AsianTelevision Awards and has worked with various Bollywood actors, nutritionists, and designers.
The book is credible because of Shradha's achievements. She has won the Shu Uemura's makeup interpretation of Haute street sport style, and she was also placed in the top 8 of Shu Uemura's 'The Beauty Art Makeup Competition'. In June 2019, Zee TV and Dream Catchers awarded her the Spirit of Entrepreneurship for recognizing her achievements. In the year 2021, she was awarded the Bob Awards Gold Winner by the Singapore Expatlah.
'Makeup Portraits Stories' inspires and empowers millions of women out, thereby helping them embrace their unique features and to be more beautiful - through the transformative power of makeup.
Shradha is optimistic about her work and believes that the book will be immensely helpful for practising self-portrait photographers. Her self-portrait works and ideas from this book will be beneficial for budding photographers.
The book is already being received well and is receiving love from big names in the beauty industry. It will help aspiring makeup artists and photographers.
