VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15: SHRM India today kicked off the inaugural edition of SHRM UnConference26, a first-of-its-kind participant-led gathering that is challenging traditional conference formats by replacing passive sessions with immersive experiences, candid conversations, collaborative learning and meaningful networking. Held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel Hyderabad, the two-day event has brought together more than 800 HR and business leaders, 100+ CXOs, 80+ industry experts and 50+ innovation partners to explore the future of work through over 30 unconventional learning experiences. Opening the event, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, said the future of leadership demands platforms that encourage participation rather than one-way conversations.

"The future of work will be shaped by conversations, collaboration and continuous learning. SHRM UnConference26 has been designed to move beyond presentations and create experiences where leaders actively engage, exchange ideas and co-create solutions for the workplace of tomorrow," said Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA. One of the highlights of the opening day was UNSCRIPTED, an engaging conversation featuring former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who drew parallels between sport and business, sharing lessons on leadership, resilience, teamwork and performing under pressure. The day also featured UNWRITTEN - The Leadership Playbook for Enduring Institutions, a fireside conversation between Richard Rekhy, Vice Chair, Grant Thornton Bharat and Former CEO, KPMG in India, and Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC Limited. The discussion explored how organizations can build resilience through leadership transitions, institutional continuity and long-term value creation.

The afternoon featured insightful conversations and banter around the conventional notions of productivity and the importance of authentic human communication in an increasingly AI-enabled world. Beyond this, delegates participated in wellness sessions led by Cult for Corporates, interactive networking experiences across the Expo Zone and curated engagement formats designed to encourage spontaneous conversations and peer learning. The opening day concluded with a networking evening featuring a live performance by the music band Threeory, reinforcing the event's philosophy that meaningful professional connections often emerge beyond the conference hall. SHRM UnConference26 continues on July 16 with another full day of participant-driven experiences, leadership dialogues and collaborative sessions focused on the evolving world of work.

About SHRM India SHRM India is part of SHRM, the world's largest HR professional society, and has been partnering with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises for over 20 years to build better workplaces. Through consulting, certifications, research, learning, membership, and flagship events such as the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH, SHRM India empowers organisations and HR leaders to shape the future of work. With offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted thought partner helping employers and employees thrive together. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)