Singapore Based Shoe-label Pazzion, Enters India

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore's fashionable and high-end shoe-label Pazzion, known for its classy collection and stylish yet comfy shoes for women, unveiled its first store at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi on August 18 th, 2020. The maiden store was launched in the presence of Manisha Malik, Master Franchisee and India Head, Pazzion, along with her close family and friends.

After establishing a strong presence in not just Singapore but countries like China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei etc. Pazzion, the luxury shoe brand has now set foot in India and is ready to take the fashion-conscious women by storm. The brightly-lit new store is spacious and elegant and truly makes it a shopper's paradise. On display are a variety of footwear options for all occasions.

The aesthetic of the new Pazzion store is inspired by its existing stores across Singapore and other countries. A refined brand identity, featuring multiple shelves for product display in contrast with black and white fixtures and furnishing is the brand's attempt to keep the look classy and matching to its global identity.

"We are delighted to turn a new leaf in the retail segment in India by launching our shoe-label Pazzion amidst the pandemic. People are finally stepping out of their homes and are keen to explore and update their wardrobes with the most trending staples of the season. With so many fashion-conscious women, India becomes an incredibly important market and that's what motivated us to launch the brand without any fear of growth and expansion," said Tom NG, Founder, Pazzion.

"We feel that the pandemic had put a huge dent on the shopping spirits of women across the country initially but it is gradually fading away. Women in India are extremely conscious about the way they look and hence are prepping for their back-to-work look while they are still working from home. The fashion market hence is booming and women with a fetish for a good and comfortable pair of shoe is not restricting herself from getting one even right now. Not just this, with the festive and wedding season approaching, Pazzion will be a perfect fit for ladies looking for fancy footwear choices. We are thrilled about the maiden store launch and have huge expansion plans in India," added Manisha Malik, Master Franchisee & India Head at the launch.

Known for its finest leather shoes, Pazzion emphasises a lot on quality, comfort mixed with great craftsmanship. With tasteful interiors, the Pazzion store offers reasonably-priced footwear and accessories that are extremely comfortable and graceful. The store hosts a wide range of shoes and accessories comprising of heels, sandals, wedges, espadrilles, boots, loafers, mules, bags, wallets, and more. With an international e-commerce platform, Pazzion is now ready to tap the fashion senses of the style-savvy women of India.

Pazzion was born in 2002 to cater to the needs of today's modern, sophisticated trend-setter with an uncompromising standard for taste and quality. Perfect for the modern, contemporary women, we place the utmost emphasis on high-caliber craftsmanship and unwavering attention to detail, using only the finest calf leather and lambskin for all of our products to ensure it fits well and remain a trusted wardrobe staple.

Our design team continually scours the globe, seeking inspiration from anything and everything - art, architecture, culture and history have all been a springboard for some of our past creations. It is very important to us at Pazzion to consistently understand and remain at the forefront of trends. The design of each collection is carefully considered and laboriously debated to both reflect and push the boundaries of the style.

Adorable kid shoes are also available but scale down to mini sizes. Dress your mini-me to impress and go matchy-matchy with your little princess.

