SkyEc Drugs & Pharma organized a mega vaccination drive on World Rabies Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): SkyEc Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., an Indian Multinational pharmaceuticals company recently participated in the World Rabies Day campaign.

As per the Centre for Disease Control, rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths every year globally. With an aim to support the global vision of WHO on Rabies, SkyEc organized and participated in the World Rabies Day campaign on September 28. The campaign was organized across India i.e from Kashmir to Kanayamuri and from Gujarat to North East. Having covered 60 locations, the Rabies vaccination campaign was an eye-opener.

Rabies is a viral disease and leads to one death every 15 minutes worldwide and 4 out of 10 deaths are in children. Dogs, being the prime source of Rabies, contribute up to 99 percent of all rabies transmissions to humans. This is a matter of concern and needs immediate attention.

Thus, SkyEc stepped forward and actively supported the global vision of WHO in progressing towards Zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030. Incepted in the year 2012 at Chennai, SkyEc Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. focuses on a variety of therapeutic segments such as Antibiotics, Gastro-intestinal, Anti-allergic, Anti-fungal, Cardiovascular, Nutritional, NSAIDs, Ortho, and Gynecological. It caters to Human pharmaceutical and animal healthcare segments.

Rabies is a disease found in wild and domestic animals that can infect humans. CH Jagadeesh, the Product Manager for Vet Division of SkyEc Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., believes that participating in world rabies day is a great way of educating people about the threat of rabies. He says that vaccination is the need of the hour and more and more people should come forward and get their pets vaccinated. Being a value-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing company, SkyEc reinforces the humanitarian approach of healing with its quality formulations.

SkyEc Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is proud of its team who made the mega ANTI-RABIES campaign drive a grand success. The team is committed to extending, improving, and safeguarding the lives of patients at every step.

The professionals strive to build trust and goodwill with their actions. With a mission to offer the best to human health and animal health, SkyEc looks forward to participating in many upcoming healthcare campaigns.

Visit (https://skyecpharma.com) to know more about human health care and pet care.

