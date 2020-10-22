Srijan wins the highly coveted 2020 Acquia Engage Award for EzContent

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srijan is ecstatic to be an open-source giant winner in the Builders category of the Acquia Engage 2020 for its EzContent Drupal distribution.
The Acquia Engage Awards, presented at the annual Acquia Engage conference for business leaders, marketing professionals, and developers, recognizes exceptional digital experiences built on Acquia's Open Digital Experience Platform.
EzContent is an "intelligent" Drupal distribution for publishers and marketers. EzContent addresses various enterprise use cases across coupled, headless, decoupled, content-as-a-service, while also integrating industries top SEO capabilities, flexible content modeling, and integrated AI/ ML capabilities for content insights.
"Our team's unwavering commitment and enthusiasm to give back to the Drupal community led us to build EzContent," said Ashish Goyal, Srijan's CEO.
"Enterprises can now deliver an optimized & engaging digital experience to the right audience at the right time across any channel. This also provides validation for Srijan's customers who have already selected EzContent distribution through a deep feature analysis and broad review of other CMS'," Ashish Goyal added.
Award winners are selected by a panel of eminent judges who evaluate submissions based on functionality, integration, performance, and overall user experience.
"Acquia partners and customers continue to create groundbreaking advances in customer experience," said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia.
"The award recipients demonstrate the height of innovation capable with the Acquia open digital experience platform. We're honored to feature such an incredible group of talented partners and customers, and are delighted to showcase the winners of this year's Acquia Engage Awards," Lynne Capozzi added.
Whether it's through event sponsorship, expert presentation, code contributions, community mentorship, or technical excellence, Srijan will continue to support Drupal and the community to make Drupal adoption easier for content creators, administrators, editors, developers and it's customers.
Srijan Technologies is a global engineering firm and Asia's largest Drupal company 350+ Drupal engineers and 80+ Acquia certified Drupal developers. From startups to Fortune 500s, Srijan helps in building transformative digital paths to better futures.
Srijan has championed open-source technologies over the last two decades, bringing advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names globally across Industries.
Srijan is an Acquia Preferred Partner, AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and Apigee Consulting Partner. Headquartered in India, Srijan operates in 9 countries, including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the USA, UK, Germany, Australia, and Japan.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
