SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new Spiritual Centre in Borivali, as part of a three-day programme held from 13 to 15 March. Conducted in the gracious presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the programme unfolded over three distinct days, each carrying its own spiritual significance. Inauguration of the Borivali Spiritual Centre The celebrations commenced on Friday, 13 March, with the inauguration of the SRMD Borivali Spiritual Centre. The ceremony was marked by an atmosphere of reverence and simplicity, reflecting the centre's purpose of serving as a space for inner reflection amid urban life. The centre has been envisioned as a long-term hub for regular discourses, SRMD Courses, traditional yoga, aerial yoga, prenatal yoga, meditation, youth group meetings, dance fitness, sound bath, drum cardio, art workshops, breathwork courses and SRMD Divinetouch classes, amongst other community and seva activities, making spiritual learning accessible on an everyday basis.

A key highlight of the 3-day programme was the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry. The Hon'ble Minister felicitated Pujya Gurudevshri with a shawl and garland, while SRMD honoured him with an idol of Bhagwan Mahavir, a shawl, and a memento as a mark of gratitude. Also present were Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, MLA, Borivali Vidhansabha, Shri Dhaval Vora, Corporator and Minority Adhyaksh of North Mumbai, and Shri Dhruv Goyal, son of Shri Piyush Goyal and CEO of FourLion Capital. Addressing the gathering, the Hon'ble Minister appreciated the spiritual and humanitarian initiatives of SRMD, inspired by Param Krupalu Dev and guided by Pujya Gurudevshri.

Discourse at Korakendra Ground, Borivali West On Saturday, 14 March, the programme moved to Korakendra Ground No. 4, where Pujya Gurudevshri addressed a large gathering of seekers. Speaking in a simple and relatable manner, He reflected on the pressures of modern life and the importance of balance, awareness, and self-understanding. The discourse resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom found the guidance practical and relevant to their daily lives. Pujya Gurudevshri emphasised that inner bliss is not dependent on external circumstances but arises from observing one's thoughts and actions with clarity. The session encouraged participants to integrate spirituality into their routines rather than viewing it as separate from worldly responsibilities.

Samuhik Pratishtha Ceremony The three-day programme concluded on Sunday, 15 March, with a Samuhik Pratishtha Ceremony conducted by Pujya Gurudevshri. During this sacred ceremony, over 390 families were blessed with the opportunity to consecrate the Divine in their homes. The atmosphere was filled with deep devotion and a shared sense of grace, making the occasion memorable for all present. Beyond the large number of families who participated, attendees noted the profound collective energy and celebration that marked the ceremony. With the inauguration of the Borivali Spiritual Centre and the successful completion of the three-day spiritual programme, SRMD has strengthened its presence in Mumbai's western suburbs. The centre is expected to play a key role in fostering ongoing spiritual growth, community bonding, and mindful living in the months and years ahead.

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