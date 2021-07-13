TechSupergirl: India's most coveted program on Entrepreneurship Incubation and Tech Skill Building

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): The (https://www.techsupergirl.com) Techsupergirl program was launched in partnership with (https://iwilindia.com/home/about) IWIL (Indian Women Institutional League) along with (https://www.sscnasscom.com) SSC NASSCOM , (https://nsdcindia.org) National Skill Development Corporation and (https://e4.shell.in) Shell E4 and saw participation from Jury members across (https://www.unwomen.org/en) UN Women, (https://aim.gov.in) Atal Innovation Mission, (https://ongcfoundation.org) ONGC Foundation, (https://www.microsoft.com/en-in) Microsoft and (https://e4.shell.in) Shell E4.

TechSupergirl intends to impact more than 2.5 lakh women this year and by 2030, 3 million Women in Business, Technology and Academia by Technical skill building and Digital Literacy Programs providing livelihood generation within corporates and government sectors.

TechSupergirl also aspires to serve as Digital Virtual Assistant to Corporates through Partnerships and assisting them with leadership programmes, Demand Generation and Virtual Programs to build thought leadership Quadrant in Sales and Marketing across India. Not only that, it assists corporations in their Thought Leadership

The Event was co-organized by (https://iwilindia.com) Indian Women Institutional League India; the leading advocate for incubating, accelerating and empowering 20,000+ aspiring young women, MSMEs and entrepreneurs across 25 cities.

The event was conceptualized and planned by (https://www.deepasayal.com) Deepa Sayal - ((https://www.deepasayal.com) Chief Patron of IWIL India and CEO -TechSupergirl. She quoted, "TechSupergirl is a very powerful platform for women entrepreneurs and MSMEs towards Networking, Scaling and Startup incubation. The Idea is to advance gender parity in the startup ecosystem and increase female participation rate in India's GDP. We would also be assisting corporates in their day to day operations and synergies."

TechSupergirl foresees pursuing the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and aims to foster women-entrepreneurship ecosystem in India.

Highlights of TechSupergirl Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs Conference and Award Event:-

100+ Women-led start-ups, 60+ Women Entrepreneurs as nominees, Judged by 7 jury members and panellists, with 3 event partners and 250+ Event Attendees, this event was a major communal for the aspiring women entrepreneurs, technology stakeholders and women in business.

The event also had a detailed panel discussion on "The journey and roadship to Entrepreneurship! Unleashing Women 2.0" from eminent Corporate speakers.

The jury comprised of delegates from(https://www.unwomen.org/en) UN Women, (https://aim.gov.in) Atal Innovation Mission, (https://ongcfoundation.org) ONGC Foundation; (https://www.microsoft.com/en-in) Microsoft and Shell .

TechSupergirl Coffee Table Book was also announced featuring the journeys of these 30 seasoned women entrepreneurs.

