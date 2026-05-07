PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 7: TestGrid, a leading provider of AI for software testing, test infrastructure and automation solutions, has been awarded the Excellence in Digital Testing Solutions title at the Times Business Awards 2026. Recognition highlights TestGrid's measurable impact across enterprise software testing.

The Times Business Awards spotlight organizations demonstrating measurable performance, innovation, and industry impact. TestGrid was recognized for enabling enterprises to modernize legacy testing systems, unify fragmented workflows, and operate testing as a scalable, high-performance function.

Across telecom, retail, financial services, and other high-scale sectors, TestGrid has helped organizations reduce infrastructure overhead, accelerate release cycles, and improve reliability through centralized, controlled testing environments.