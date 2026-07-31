PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: The Blessed Ones (TBO), a network of neurodevelopmental therapy centres serving children with special needs, has announced the launch of SafeScan, a first-of-its-kind wearable-free child identification and emergency alert system designed specifically for children with sensory processing sensitivities. Launched on July 30, 2026, the initiative coincides with the 13th birthday of Akshita, the autistic daughter of TBO Founder Amitej Priyadarshi. The founder said the product was inspired by his personal journey as the parent of a child with autism and the need for a practical safety solution for children who are unable to communicate their identity in emergencies.

Unlike conventional safety devices such as bracelets, lockets, or wearable trackers, SafeScan uses a heat-transferred QR code that is applied directly to a child's clothing. If a child is separated from their caregiver, anyone can scan the QR code to instantly view the child's name, receive guidance, contact the caregiver directly, and trigger an emergency notification--all without downloading an app or accessing the family's private information. Speaking on the occasion, Amitej Priyadarshi, Founder of The Blessed Ones, said, "SafeScan exists because I know, as a parent, what it feels like to worry about a child who cannot tell a stranger who they are or how to reach us. We built the solution we wished already existed, and there was no better day to launch it than Akshita's birthday."

SafeScan is now available through The Blessed Ones' branches and online. Parents can create and manage their child's profile, decide what information is visible publicly, and deactivate the profile whenever required. The first products include heat-transfer QR sticker packs and custom QR-embedded T-shirts. The Blessed Ones (TBO) is a network of neurodevelopmental therapy centres dedicated to supporting children with special needs and their families. Founded by Amitej Priyadarshi, the organisation operates multiple therapy centres, along with Coables, its online therapy platform, and TBO Social Labs, its creative and digital services division. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)