The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - "The Digital Funda" in New Delhi.
The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India.
The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge.
This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME's, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course.
Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC's, SME's & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include:
* The Digital Truth
* Your Debut with Digital Marketing
* Reconciliation with Bottom Line
* A Perspective on SMAC
* Cyber Laws & Tricks
* Content Curation & Handholding
* You & I Approach
* The Mirror of Reality
* Fine-Tuning
* Curating Digital Assets
* Resources for Digital Content
* Expectation & Reality
Please visit: (https://thebrighthorizongroup.com) to know more and register for "The Digital Funda" or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
