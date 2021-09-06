The youngest choreographer-director catches perfectionist Aamir Khan's eye

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/ATK): Bollywood's youngest choreographer-director, Saurabh Prajapati, trained under European, Chinese, and American dance gurus worldwide to master international dance forms like contemporary, ballet, jazz, and more.

The professionally trained young man has worked with many actors, singers, models, choreographers, and cricketers and is popular for his unique vision.

Saurabh's drive to craft something new stuns the viewers. Experimenting with different genres to choreograph peppy dance numbers, romantic ballads and emotional musicals, he now sits in the director's chair to capture intricate moves and lend a fresh perspective to each project.

Saurabh says, "The music must speak to my soul for me to envision its portrayal."

The trending music video 'Fidaai' featuring Elli Avram and Salman Yusuff Khan garnered attention from renowned actors and dance directors. The song's rock music got Saurabh swaying, and the choreography underwent an organic process of making the moves evocative. He justified his vision with a blend of Latin, Kizomba, and intricate contemporary dance forms to showcase mesmeric body contact. Even the perfectionist Aamir Khan took to his social media accounts to praise the artists and the choreographer-director Saurabh's innovative approach.

Further, 'TenuMeri Umar Lag Jaave' brought viewers to tears as Saurabh made the dance master Terence Lewis express a father's emotions beautifully. The mix of contemporary with flying low, lemon and modern techniques resulted in a heart touching piece. The song received immense appreciation on the Kapil Sharma Show and India's Best Dancer for its concept and divine execution.

Saurabh's most-viewed music video, 'KandheKaWohTil' sung by Sachet Tandon,has over 26 million views. It showcased a complete contemporary stint, and Saurabh was keen on treating the video with a special section of VFX to create eye-catching visuals.

To add to his repertoire, Saurabh was honoured to choreograph the legendary singer Udit Narayan's first music video, 'TereBagair', featuring his son Aditya Narayan. Saurabh challenged himself to choreograph a one-take performance, leaving no room for a single mistake.

The youngest choreographer-director made his mark with the motto to create iconic dance pieces using never-seen-before dance styles with creative concepts and in-depth meaning.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)