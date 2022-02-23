Tijoree launches Smart & Gamified Banking for India's Teens

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/Mediawire): (https://www.tijoree.money/) has launched India's first prepaid card targeted at teenagers that is combined with a market simulator to teach financial literacy in an exciting way. The card includes smart features that inculcate better spending habits, and exciting benefits that appeal to the younger generation. Launched in partnership with an RBI licensed PPI, the fully secure card is a robust way for teens to digitise their monthly pocket money.

The card has bank-grade security, is accepted everywhere in India, and can be locked from the app in just a couple of clicks. Teenagers can use the card in physical stores and also online. It offers a wide selection of rewards, discounts and deals that they can take advantage of.

This (https://www.tijoree.money/pr_preorder) is at the intersection of fintech and ed-tech, all in one app. Tijoree's learning platform consists of a market simulator where teens invest virtual money into securities that are driven by real-time market prices. They can make virtual gains on Stocks, Mutual Funds and a variety of asset classes, and use them to get discounts on real purchases made through the card. This engaging environment also allows them to make competitive leagues and build a community - similar to a fantasy sport.

Tijoree Co-Founder and CEO Mokssh Surve said, "We want to empower teenagers with the power to spend while also learning financial concepts in a fun and interactive manner. We believe that a gamified model enhances audience appeal and allows for a hands-on experience navigating financial basics such as savings, portfolios, etc. We created an entire ecosystem with our virtual loyalty rewards 'Tijoree Coins', which helps teenagers take advantage of all the exciting benefits that we offer. Tijoree thus aims to provide a seamless transition into the real financial world, with a fun & engaging solution."

Tijoree offers an organised set of curated learning modules from industry experts such as DSP and Edelweiss MF for teens to understand key financial concepts and become capable young investors. The modules range from very basic concepts like inflation and banks to more advanced topics such as portfolio management and options. Upon completion of these modules, the user gets a digital certificate endorsed by industry experts.

"We create a convenient way for students to find out more about their own spending habits and learn by experience on how to manage their personal finances better. This will help inculcate financial discipline and set meaningful goals on how to save, invest and allocate their money. By offering the convenient prepaid card and free investment simulator and linking both of these via T-Coins, we aim to maximise customer value through one integrated solution. For example, if you make gains on the simulator which has virtual money, you can use those virtual gains to get a discount on a real product you always wanted." said Tijoree Co-Founder and COO Harsh Meswani.

CFO Raghav Chaturvedi highlighted the value for parents. "All parents want to see their kids grow up to be financially responsible and capable of making smart decisions. They want to inculcate better spending and saving habits, while also having a convenient way to track their childrens' pocket money. Parents will feel proud if their children can learn the valuable skills of finance and investing from our learning modules at such a young age. For us, it is important to build something special for the youth of this country, and to make Tijoree useful in their day-to-day lives. "

With this powerful tool, (https://www.tijoree.money/) seeks to bridge the gap of financial literacy in India. 76 per cent of India's adults don't understand basic financial concepts. Teaching financial literacy from a young age will be critical towards developing responsible citizens who will enhance India's financial system. It is time for teenagers to Unlock their Financial Freedom.

