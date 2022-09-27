truetab eyes PAN India expansion by enabling local pharmacies to overcome existing challenges

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV): truetab, India's first tech and service platform for local pharmacies, has currently 200 pharmacies on board and is now looking forward to the PAN India expansion of their business. truetab aims to empower local pharmacies and healthcare service providers with tech and on-demand services. It is a one-of-a-kind start-up in the health tech sector. truetab is the true growth partner for local pharmacies. They not only help a local pharmacy grow its business but also helps them build its brand.

truetab is a platform that takes a local pharmacy from offline to online and empowers it with the technology and on-demand services to stay relevant in today's ever-changing environment. These technology and on-demand initiatives are designed to help local pharmacies grow their business and win customers for life.

In this ever-changing environment, local pharmacies are struggling in competing with networked and funded pharmacies. Offering high discounts as compared to the growing online pharmacies is becoming even more difficult for them. They are under constant pressure and feel threatened by online pharmacies. To survive in the market, they are almost forced to offer huge discounts to retain their existing customers. These local pharmacies are looking for a smart, new-age solution to compete with the online players. They wish to launch their online store to survive in the market. While, most of them plan to introduce home delivery services, execute online marketing and build customer loyalty most of them don't have the expertise to execute the plans. This is what has led to the inception of 'truetab'

The CEO and founder of truetab, Abhay Deeip, is an entrepreneur, business strategist, and technologist whose expertise includes product management, sales, and service teams. With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance industry, he is spearheading truetab by creating innovative solutions for local pharmacies and the healthcare ecosystem. The core of the company are: The CTO; Co-Founder, Amit Deep aims to develop advanced AI solutions for truetab. The CMO, Amarpreet Singh Modi - Who aims to build the brand 'truetab'. The COO, Tapendra N Senapati has decades of expertise in bringing out technological solution utilized to empower local pharmacies. The CSO, Ayaskanta has more than 20 years of expertise in the field of Sales and Finances and he envisions the scalability and success of truetab.

The CEO and founder of truetab, Abhay Deeip said, "Our goal is to bring back the lost respect, and love for healthcare and empower local pharmacies with the right tools and services to fight this ongoing struggle. We take traditional pharmacies from offline to online & empower them with tech and services to stay relevant in today's ever-changing environment. He also added, "We are the only platform in the country that supports a local pharmacy with KPO services"

Sharing his thoughts on what truetab offers, Amarpreet CMO of truetab said, "We are on a mission to revolutionize the unorganized local pharmacies & healthcare ecosystem in India by supporting them with SAAS & Tech Services. We not only support a local pharmacy or healthcare service provider with the right tools to grow their existing business but we also give them an opportunity to add new revenue streams like Doctor Consultation, Lab tests, Wellness products and many more.

Headquartered in Mumbai, truetab started its journey in December 2021 and is currently operating in Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.

For more information: (https://truetab.ai)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)