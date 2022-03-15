Turn your Living Room into a Thundering IPL Stadium with an XGIMI Smart Projector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on March 26, cricket lovers all over the country are looking forward to cheering their favourite teams.

Due to the pandemic, the matches will only be hosted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with limited spectators being allowed to watch the games. But even if you can't relish the big stadium experience, you can now bring it home.

Sushil Motwani, Official XGIMI India representative says, "From March 2022 till May 29 this year, cricket lovers will be tuning into IPL matches for their annual dose of thrills. Those who want to taste the live energy of a stadium even if they can't make it to an actual venue can now bring this thundering experience right into their living room with a smart, portable projector."

You can enjoy this sporting extravaganza in the comfort of your own home without missing out on any of the larger-than-life magic as all XGIMI projectors come up with a built-in Android TV Operating System which has Disney Hotstar Plus where the IPL will be streamed. XGIMI completes 2 years in India in March this year has grown from a segment disruptor into a trusted brand with a large following and a lot of this success can be attributed to Sushil who predicted right at the onset that Indian consumers will sooner than later make the big switch from TVs to smart projectors.

With a deep understanding of the home entertainment segment, Sushil predicts, "I believe that projectors will see an even more substantial increase in demand in the Indian market. The pandemic has accelerated this growth further. Moreover, the Indian customers are discerning and looking for an upgrade that adds value to their standard of living. Be it a blockbuster they missed on the big screen or an IPL match if they can relish all the excitement on a screen as big as their living room wall, why would they not choose it? "

Here are a few of the XGIMI products that are meant for different budgets and needs. These are available on (https://xgimiindia.com). Take your pick!

Aura: A 4K Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector

This 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector packs in great features and specifications at a great price point. It offers a dazzling 4K/UHD/HDR 10 support for Ultra Brightness and boasts premium sound courtesy inbuilt Harmon Kardon speakers. The projector offers immersive home entertainment that can reach 150 inches of screen size and Ambient Light Rejection Screens (ALR) can be additionally bought with the AURA for best picture quality even in a bright room or outdoors. For eyesight protection, the light source in the AURA becomes dark whenever someone gets close to it. It also has rich interfaces that support the connection to TV boxes, Xbox, Blu-ray player, PlayStation game console, for Nintendo switch and other smart devices.

Price - Rs. 4,00,000/- Special IPL price Rs. 3,50,000/- (All inclusive)

Horizon PRO: The next generation entertainer

How about watching an IPL final on a gigantic 300" screen? Horizon PRO also matches this expanse with never-before brightness and clarity, with a resolution up to 3840x2160p. It is also one of the most versatile and easiest to use true 4K home projectors. With matchless 4K image quality, Horizon Pro also boasts an ultra HD picture clarity and 2200 ANSI Lumens. Its plug-and-play simplicity and portability, superfast startup, automatic focus, keystone correction, and brand-new AI object detection makes this a perfect family entertainer. Horizon Pro also turns on fully in seconds and uses cutting-edge intelligent screen detection to automatically match the screen size with the size of the projected image. The automatic keystone correction technology aligns Horizon Pro's 4K picture vertically and horizontally to custom fit any wall or screen to a perfect aspect ratio. The manual keystone can further customise the screen up to a lateral projection of 45 degrees.

Price - Rs. 2,25,000/- Special IPL price Rs. 1,87,500/- (All inclusive)

Horizon: The versatile projector

Horizon is the most versatile and easy-to-use true FHD home projector from XGIMI. No more stress as you struggle to find the perfect FHD picture; just turn this on in any room and enjoy an IPL match in seconds. There is also its industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon that make each viewing second extraordinary. With a built-in AI optical sensor, stunning contrast, and integrated optics, Horizon automates quality and consistency. Add to this basket, cutting-edge autofocus, maximum screen size of 300", keystone correction technology, and super low latency with the least amount of image blur and you have a winner. There is also XGIMI's proprietary 60Hz motion compensation technology, automatic brightness adjustment, Chromecast integration, and a Google Assistant to blend entertainment with absolute convenience and ease.

Price - Rs. 1,50,000/- Special IPL price Rs. 1,25,000/- (All inclusive)

Halo Plus-The 'Let's go places' projector

This next-generation stunner is famously known as the ''brightest possible" in its category, has a terrific sound, and can easily enliven any Karaoke night and amplify your favorite music via a Bluetooth connection. It boasts a brilliant 1080p FHD and LED-powered hyper-focused 900 ANSI Lumens and projects every image at its sharpest. Its built-in 59W battery along with two hours of playtime ensures that whatever you want to watch, remains uninterrupted. The 3D feature provides depth perception and image fusion and the DLP cinema-grade tech is a global hit in cinemas worldwide. With Halo+, you can easily set up a 200" display and enjoy the excitement of an IPL match, anywhere, anytime.

Price - Rs. 1,25,000/- Special IPL price Rs. 99,999/- (All inclusive)

Elfin: An award-winning, super sleek projector

Elfin has intelligent adaptive technology and is an ultra-slim projector that weighs less than 1 kg. This is a great looker that has won a Red Dot Award along with the iF Design Award and The Good Design Award. Elfin projects what you love in super-bright detail and has XGIMI's patented plug-and-play simplicity.

Elfin additionally provides a safer viewing experience by limiting blue light exposure. Low power consumption and an ultra-efficient LED light source equals a durable, eco-friendly device usable for over 10 years.

The LED lifespan of the lamp is 30,000 hours! Its throw ratio makes it suitable for projection in any room and fills any space with cinematic Surround Sound, courtesy of two built-in Harman Kardon speakers. The integrated Android TV 10.0 and Google Play Store also open up a world of endless entertainment with 5000+ apps, including Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+Hotstar. A built-in Chromecast helps you cast your content, apps, and games directly to Elfin from any Apple or Android device. There is also Google Assistant helping with Voice Control.

Price - Price - Rs. 99,000/- Special IPL price Rs. 79,999/- (All inclusive)

