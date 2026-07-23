BusinessWire India Aliso Viejo (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has again been awarded the Top Employers Institute's (TEI) prestigious Enterprise Certification in the large enterprise category, in addition to receiving the 2026 Blue Seal for North America and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Red Seal in a total of 10 countries, including the USA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Canada, Taiwan, and Australia. UST's consistent record of accolades in these competitive categories highlights the company's dedication to living its values by creating a workplace where all employees are supported and empowered.

TEI is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its program certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing. UST has consistently attained certification as a Top Employer by TEI, earning this distinguished status annually since 2018. By continually earning these prestigious certifications, UST has earned a place in a distinguished group of leading global companies noted for their dedication to workplace excellence. Receiving repeat TEI Enterprise Certification is a testament to UST's continuous efforts to invest in its employees and foster a culture of innovation, inclusion, and excellence. Furthermore, UST was commended for its ability to create a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement, and growth.

UST's record of accolades highlights the company's unwavering dedication to cultivating a positive and supportive workplace environment across its entire global network. UST was commended by TEI for its unique employee-centric workplace culture and the company remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a culture of inclusion and equitable advancement for all employees, reflecting the organization's foundational values of Humility, Humanity, and Integrity. "Earning repeat recognition from TEI across a number of prominent markets is especially meaningful to us, as fostering an open, equitable workplace culture where all of our associates are positioned for success is fundamental to our identity and core values. We remain dedicated to providing opportunities for every member of the UST family to excel and build a more inclusive future, with employee engagement at the heart of everything we do," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

"Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects UST's dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organizational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise UST for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work," said Adrian Seligman, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)