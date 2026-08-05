Dhanashri Joshi Deshmukh from Delhi and Mira Gadhia from Dubai were crowned at Mrs India International Queen 2026 in the two flagship categories (Main & Classic) respectively. They both received a cash prize of ₹1,00,000 each. Held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi, the prestigious pageant concluded with one of its biggest highlights: cash prizes for winners and runner- ups, making it one of the few beauty pageants for married women in India to reward excellence with both titles and monetary recognition. The event witnessed a distinguished gathering of social leaders, entrepreneurs, former titleholders, and inspiring women from all around the country and aboard, including Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni who graced the evening as Celebrity Guest.

Neelam Kothari Soni along with Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen (MIIQ), crowned the winners and runner ups in the Grand Finale. Also 80 plus subtitles winners were crowned and appreciated in the pageant. Monisha Sreekanth of Singapore was crowned MIIQ 2026 1st Runner-up, while Elanor Rajendran of Singapore won the Classic MIIQ 2026 1st Runner-up title. Both received a cash prize of ₹50,000 each. Ayushi Sharma of Madhya Pradesh was declared MIIQ 2026 2nd Runner-up, and Dr. Alice Mathew of Kerala became the Classic MIIQ 2026 2nd Runner-up, with both receiving ₹25,000 each. The organisers also honoured exceptional performances and achievements of nearly 90 subtitle winners across categories including Timeless Beauty, Most Talented, Best Personality, Photogenic, Glamorous, Visionary, Brilliant, Goodness Ambassador, Stylish, Trailblazer, Popularity Queen and Change Maker, recognising the individuality, confidence and inspiring journeys of every participant. The extensive recognition reflected the platform's belief that every participant's journey deserves appreciation and encouragement.

Beauty may crown the winners, but MIIQ 2026 celebrated something even more meaningful—recognition, transformation and empowerment. Talking about the vision of the platform, Ankita Saroha said that a lot of girls end up sidelining their dreams after marriage to just live up to the responsibilities. She added that Mrs India International Queen wanted to inspire women to find themselves again, build confidence, chase their dreams and live life to the fullest by propagating their motto “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You.” Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni complimented all the contestants for their spirit and zeal throughout the competition. Calling the pageant "a fantastic platform" she mentioned that competitions like these allow married women to pursue their talent and passion at any stage of life.

Away from the lights and camera of the finale night, contestants went through vigorous grooming schedules as well as personality building sessions which helped them prepare for life outside of the stage. Professional catwalk and stage presence training was given by Show's Official Choreographer and Catwalk Trainer Rickyy Wong, while self-defence classes were conducted by Pradeep Negi to empower the girls with confidence and also keep them safe. Self-care workshops conducted by Dr Sonal Bansal of Dermaspace Skin Clinic included beauty and wellness routines, Radha Rai gave sessions on meditation for a calm mind, Mahak Dhingra conducted sessions on becoming financially independent and lastly Lavleen Kaur, Founder of The Image Kraft held image consulting workshops for the contestants.

The credibility of the competition was further strengthened by an accomplished jury comprising Ankita Saroha, FORMER MIIQ winners-Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik (2025 Winner), Dr. Ritu Bir (Classic 2025 Winner), Dr. Sarita Naik (Classic 2025 1st Runner-up), Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai (Classic 2025 Second Runner-up), Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon (2022 Winner) and Mrs. Parul Sharma (Classic 2022 Winner). Contestants were evaluated on confidence, communication skills, personality, stage presence and overall transformation throughout the competition. Supporting the contestants throughout their journey was Orane International Janakpuri, the Official Makeup Sponsor, while renowned celebrity photographer Vipin Gaur captured the event as the Official Celebrity Fashion Photographer.

Both the winners and other title holders echoed in the same voice that the confidence, holistic growth, and experience they have gained here is enormous. This beauty pageant for married women once again proved that with generous cash rewards, professional mentorship and a methodically planned transformative journey, the event continues to redefine the standards of beauty pageants for married women across India and the global community.