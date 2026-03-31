The recognition highlights an exceptional year of performance, where the firm not only met but significantly surpassed expectations. It achieved 200% of its license orders target for 2025, alongside an impressive 100% year-on-year growth in booking value—demonstrating strong market traction and a focused, client-first strategy.

The accomplishment also earned praise from industry leadership. Commenting on the performance, Manish Prasad, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “This Partner raises the bar every year.” The statement underscores the organization’s continued ability to set new standards in execution and delivery.

Beyond this win, the company showcased its broad-based excellence by securing nominations in over 50% of award categories—the highest among all partners. This wide recognition further cements its standing among the top performers in the ecosystem.

Award Categories Where It Was Nominated:

Business Growth Award

Marketing Excellence – Partner of the Year 2025

Business Suite Success

Business AI

Customer Transformation – Large Enterprise

Customer Transformation – Partner Led Territories (VAR)

Customer Transformation – Corporate (VAR)

This milestone reflects sustained momentum and a strong growth trajectory. The organization remains focused on driving innovation, delivering impactful solutions, and enabling transformation across industries.