Leverage is one of the first concepts that attracts people entering the financial markets. The idea is straightforward—you invest a smaller amount of money while gaining exposure to a much larger position. This allows participants to use their capital more efficiently without paying the full value of an investment upfront. However, the discussion around leverage is not about whether it is good or bad. The question is how much exposure is practical for different experience levels and market conditions. Before taking a position with borrowed funds, many market participants also use a brokerage calculator to estimate charges, since interest and other costs can directly influence the final outcome.

What Does Leverage Mean? Leverage allows investors to control positions that are larger than the available balance in their account. One common way this works is through a (MTF), where the broker finances a portion of the purchase value while the client contributes the remaining amount. Since borrowed capital is involved, interest is charged on the funded portion for the period it remains outstanding. Take Kotak Neo as an example. The platform provides an MTF option across several eligible stocks with funding of up to 5x on selected positions. Instead of paying the full ₹1,00,000 required for a purchase, an individual may invest around ₹20,000–₹25,000 while the remaining amount is financed through the facility.

Although this increases buying power, it also magnifies the impact of price movements. Even relatively small market fluctuations can have a much larger effect on gains, losses, and overall decision-making than many people initially expect. How Much Is Generally Considered Manageable? There is no universal level that suits everyone. A comfortable amount for one individual may feel far too aggressive for someone else. Many beginners prefer starting with moderate holding instead of immediately choosing the highest amount available. In practice, funding levels between 2x and 5x are often considered easier to manage than significantly higher multiples. That does not automatically make these levels safe. Volatility, holding duration, and personal experience all influence how manageable borrowed exposure becomes.

Several practical factors usually affect this decision: Beginners often prefer lower commitment because sudden price swings are easier to handle both financially and emotionally.

Overnight positions may carry additional uncertainty since global events, earnings announcements, or unexpected news can influence prices before the next session begins.

Protecting capital is generally more important than aiming for the largest possible return. Many experienced market participants focus first on preserving funds during difficult phases. Practical Examples Of Moderate And Aggressive Exposure Imagine someone with ₹50,000 available in the account. Using 2x margin funding increases the overall investment size to approximately ₹1 lakh. If the stock price falls by 2%, the loss amounts to about ₹2,000, representing roughly 4% of the available capital.

Now compare this with 8x funding. The same individual now controls an investment worth nearly ₹4 lakh. A similar 2% decline results in a loss of around ₹8,000, which equals almost 16% of the original investment amount from a relatively small price movement. As exposure becomes larger, people may feel pressured to exit too early, hold losing positions longer than planned, or make emotional decisions during routine price fluctuations. Why Costs Become More Important Whenever borrowed funds are used, expenses deserve close attention. While individual charges may appear small at first, they can accumulate over time. Some important considerations include:

Interest continues accumulating for as long as the funded position remains open.

Frequent buying and selling may increase brokerage and other transaction-related expenses.

Carrying investment overnight generally results in additional borrowing costs because financing continues beyond a single session. For this reason, many investors estimate these expenses before entering a transaction instead of calculating them afterward. Platforms such as Kotak Neo offer online brokerage calculator tools that help users estimate funding costs, overall investment, and approximate expenses before committing additional capital. Risk Management Practices Often Followed Borrowed stake becomes much easier to handle when a disciplined approach is followed consistently. These practices are commonly adopted:

Decide the maximum acceptable loss before opening any position and avoid increasing it later.

During highly volatile market conditions, reduce exposure or avoid funded positions altogether.

Use stop-loss orders wherever appropriate to limit potential downside, even though they cannot eliminate risk entirely.

Avoid committing the entire account balance to a single opportunity, allowing room for unexpected market movements.

Review funding costs regularly, especially when positions are held for multiple sessions. Conclusion Leverage is not inherently risky. Problems usually arise when borrowed funds are used without proper planning or risk management. A disciplined approach, realistic expectations, and careful cost evaluation can help individuals use margin more responsibly over the long term.