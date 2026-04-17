VIDYA, a manufacturer of herbal extracts and beverage solutions, has announced a strategic move to strengthen its position in the international coffee industry through expansion in Europe. The company has acquired Nordexim MV Global, a manufacturing (OEM) and packaging facility in Romania, reinforcing its ability to deliver Indian-origin products to overseas markets through integrated private label solutions. Shyamprasad Kodimule, Founder & President, Vidya Herbs, said, “This strategic step strengthens our presence and enables us to expand India-produced coffee across key markets.” The acquisition strengthens the company’s beverage business by establishing a strong European presence and expanding access to key customers. It further enhances proximity to buyers, optimizes supply chain efficiency, and accelerates worldwide expansion of Indian-origin products in market-ready formats. Backed by its “Berry to Cup” approach and integrated manufacturing and packaging capabilities, VIDYA delivers customized, high-quality solutions aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

This development advances the company’s growth strategy and positions it as a trusted partner in the value chain. Coffee as a Flagship Growth Engine While Vidya Herbs built its credibility through botanical science, coffee has emerged as one of the company’s most powerful industrial growth drivers. Entering this sector in 2014, VIDYA positioned itself not as a trader but as an integrated processor, beginning with green bean exports from Chikmagalur and steadily evolving into a structured and scalable business. Today, Vidya Coffee ranks as India’s fourth-largest producer-exporter, a position earned through manufacturing depth rather than market opportunism. The company processes approximately 20,000 tonnes annually in India, complemented by an additional 5,000 tonnes at its Uganda facility. Further strengthening its capabilities, the Belur manufacturing unit in Karnataka has added 40,000 tonnes of processing capacity while generating more than 500 direct jobs.

This scale reflects a deliberate strategy to control the entire value chain—from sourcing and curing to roasting, instant production, and exports. Unlike fragmented export models, the company has built deep vertical integration, supported by advanced processing technologies, quality profiling systems, and customization capabilities. This enables it to serve international F&B and FMCG brands that demand consistency, sensory precision, and regulatory compliance across markets. Beyond scale, the focus is on value-added solutions. Research-driven profiling, process optimization, and stability validation have strengthened its position in premium and customized offerings. By combining agronomic expertise with industrial processing, the company operates at the intersection of agricultural heritage and technological precision.

This approach aligns with evolving consumption trends, where demand is rising for functional beverages, ready-to-drink formats, and clean-label instant products. In this landscape, manufacturers capable of delivering scalable, application-ready solutions are becoming strategic partners to leading brands. The beverage vertical reflects a clear transition from commodity exports to value-added, compliant solutions. With its expanding footprint, including its European manufacturing presence, the company is strengthening its ability to serve international markets with greater agility, scale, and proximity to customers—reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in the beverage ecosystem.