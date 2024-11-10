Business Standard
Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy? What do we know so far

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has denied any such discussions and reaffirmed Pakistan's position that no matches will be held outside the country.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) may reportedly approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following India's refusal to travel for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The issue of India’s participation has sparked significant debate, as the two nations have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade due to political tensions.   BCCi propose 'hybrid model' for Champions Trophy
 
While Pakistan traveled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, it's still uncertain whether India will visit Pakistan for the 2025 tournament. Reports have indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposed a 'hybrid' model, where India would play their matches at a neutral venue like Dubai or Sharjah.   ALSO READ: Pakistan registers its first ODI series win in Australia since 2002
 
 
However, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has denied any such discussions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s position that no matches will be held outside the country. 
"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," Naqvi told reporters.
 
"Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB... Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here. I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too." he added.
 
Due to strained political ties, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, with the two nations only meeting at multi-nation tournaments. Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but India, the winners, played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model." At the time, India stated that they had not received government approval to travel to Pakistan.  ICC cancel pre-tournament event in Lahore  Due to India's uncertainty of participating in the Champions Trophy next year, ICC cancelled a pre-tournament event which was scheduled to take place on November 11, in order to mark 100 days before the start of the tournament, as a build up to the big cricketing event.  Former Pakistan skipper's warning to ICC  Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has also given a subtle warning to the International Cricket Council (ICC) saying that the governing body might lose its value if they don't respond correctly to the situation. 
“This is an ICC tornament and it was announced long back. The broadcaster and sponsors have signed the teams that will compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 or the World Cups,” he said.
 
“A team saying no to participation should have a solid reason to back their stance. Australia didn’t visit Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup but still played in the final. Security is not a strong and valid reason as Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa are coming to Pakistan,” he added.

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

