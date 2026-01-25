T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule, venues, IND vs PAK match date

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday released a revised schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will get underway on February 7, following the official confirmation of Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement in the tournament.

The update comes after weeks of discussions between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) failed to yield a resolution. With the BCB maintaining a firm stance on playing its matches in India, the ICC ultimately took a decisive step and announced Scotland as the replacement team for Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: No credible threat at any venue: ICC's reason behind Bangladesh's omission As per the revised schedule, the ICC has confirmed that all venues announced earlier will host matches as originally planned, with Scotland’s inclusion not impacting the overall venue allocation for the marquee event.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues:

India

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sri Lanka

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The marquee fixture of the tournament will be the much-anticipated India–Pakistan clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, which will mark the first time the two rivals face each other since their intense encounters during the 2025 Asia Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Revised groups

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Group A Group B Group C Group D India Australia England New Zealand Namibia Sri Lanka West Indies South Africa Netherlands Ireland Scotland Afghanistan Pakistan Zimbabve Nepal Canada USA Oman Italy UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated schedule