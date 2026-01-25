Sunday, January 25, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule, venues, IND vs PAK match date

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule, venues, IND vs PAK match date

As per the revised schedule, the ICC has confirmed that all venues announced earlier will host matches as originally planned

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule

T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday released a revised schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will get underway on February 7, following the official confirmation of Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement in the tournament.
 
The update comes after weeks of discussions between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) failed to yield a resolution. With the BCB maintaining a firm stance on playing its matches in India, the ICC ultimately took a decisive step and announced Scotland as the replacement team for Bangladesh.
 
As per the revised schedule, the ICC has confirmed that all venues announced earlier will host matches as originally planned, with Scotland’s inclusion not impacting the overall venue allocation for the marquee event. 
 

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues:

India

Also Read

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC full scorecard

RCB vs DC HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Bowlers shine as Delhi ends Bengaluru's five-match winning streak

Bangladesh cricket team

No credible threat at any venue: ICC's reason behind Bangladesh's omission

RCB vs DC live streaming and broadcast details

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC T20 match live today?

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh omitted from T20 World Cup 2026: What next for BCB

Scotland cricket team

T20 World Cup 2026: Why Scotland replaced Bangladesh; rules explained

  • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sri Lanka
  • Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
  • R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The marquee fixture of the tournament will be the much-anticipated India–Pakistan clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, which will mark the first time the two rivals face each other since their intense encounters during the 2025 Asia Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Revised groups

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A Group B Group C Group D
India Australia England New Zealand
Namibia Sri Lanka West Indies South Africa
Netherlands Ireland Scotland Afghanistan
Pakistan Zimbabve Nepal Canada
USA Oman Italy UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated schedule

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
Date Match No. Stage/Group Venue Teams  Time (IST)
Feb 7 1 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Netherlands 11:00 AM
Feb 7 2 Group C Kolkata (Eden Gardens) West Indies vs Scotland 3:00 PM
Feb 7 3 Group A Mumbai (Wankhede) India vs USA 7:00 PM
Feb 8 4 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs Afghanistan 11:00 AM
Feb 8 5 Group C Mumbai England vs Nepal 3:00 PM
Feb 8 6 Group B Colombo (RPS) Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7:00 PM
Feb 9 7 Group C Kolkata Scotland vs Italy 11:00 AM
Feb 9 8 Group B Colombo (SSC) Zimbabwe vs Oman 3:00 PM
Feb 9 9 Group D Ahmedabad South Africa vs Canada 7:00 PM
Feb 10 10 Group A Delhi Netherlands vs Namibia 11:00 AM
Feb 10 11 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs UAE 3:00 PM
Feb 10 12 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs USA 7:00 PM
Feb 11 13 Group D Ahmedabad South Africa vs Afghanistan 11:00 AM
Feb 11 14 Group B Colombo (RPS) Australia vs Ireland 3:00 PM
Feb 11 15 Group C Mumbai England vs West Indies 7:00 PM
Feb 12 16 Group B Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Oman 11:00 AM
Feb 12 17 Group C Mumbai Nepal vs Italy 3:00 PM
Feb 12 18 Group A Delhi India vs Namibia 7:00 PM
Feb 13 19 Group B Colombo (RPS) Australia vs Zimbabwe 11:00 AM
Feb 13 20 Group D Delhi Canada vs UAE 3:00 PM
Feb 13 21 Group A Chennai USA vs Netherlands 7:00 PM
Feb 14 22 Group B Colombo (SSC) Ireland vs Oman 11:00 AM
Feb 14 23 Group C Kolkata England vs Scotland 3:00 PM
Feb 14 24 Group D Ahmedabad New Zealand vs South Africa 7:00 PM
Feb 15 25 Group C Mumbai West Indies vs Nepal 11:00 AM
Feb 15 26 Group A Chennai USA vs Namibia 3:00 PM
Feb 15 27 Group A Colombo (RPS) India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM
Feb 16 28 Group D Delhi Afghanistan vs UAE 11:00 AM
Feb 16 29 Group C Kolkata England vs Italy 3:00 PM
Feb 16 30 Group B Pallekele Australia vs Sri Lanka 7:00 PM
Feb 17 31 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs Canada 11:00 AM
Feb 17 32 Group B Pallekele Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3:00 PM
Feb 17 33 Group C Mumbai Scotland vs Nepal 7:00 PM
Feb 18 34 Group D Delhi South Africa vs UAE 11:00 AM
Feb 18 35 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Namibia 3:00 PM
Feb 18 36 Group A Ahmedabad India vs Netherlands 7:00 PM
Feb 19 37 Group C Kolkata West Indies vs Italy 11:00 AM
Feb 19 38 Group B Colombo (RPS) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3:00 PM
Feb 19 39 Group D Chennai Afghanistan vs Canada 7:00 PM
Feb 20 40 Group B Pallekele Australia vs Oman 7:00 PM
Feb 21 41 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y2 vs Y3 7:00 PM
Feb 22 42 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y1 vs Y4 3:00 PM
Feb 22 43 Super 8 (Group 1) Ahmedabad X1 vs X4 7:00 PM
Feb 23 44 Super 8 (Group 1) Mumbai X2 vs X3 7:00 PM
Feb 24 45 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y1 vs Y3 7:00 PM
Feb 25 46 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y2 vs Y4 7:00 PM
Feb 26 47 Super 8 (Group 1) Ahmedabad X3 vs X4 3:00 PM
Feb 26 48 Super 8 (Group 1) Chennai X1 vs X2 7:00 PM
Feb 27 49 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y1 vs Y2 7:00 PM
Feb 28 50 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y3 vs Y4 7:00 PM
Mar 1 51 Super 8 (Group 1) Delhi X2 vs X4 3:00 PM
Mar 1 52 Super 8 (Group 1) Kolkata X1 vs X3 7:00 PM
Mar 4 SF1 Semi-final TBC TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM
Mar 5 SF2 Semi-final Mumbai TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM
Mar 8 Final Final TBC TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM
 

More From This Section

Scotland cricket team

Scotland replaces Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, confirms ICC

Mohsin Naqvi

PCB hints at boycotting ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh ouster

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in India despite ICC assurances

Bangladesh cricket team

T20 WC: ICC backs replacement plan if Bangladesh refuse to play in India

ICC set to visit Bangladesh in coming days

PCB backs BCB as ICC set to decide Bangladesh T20 World Cup schedule today

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh cricket team India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday