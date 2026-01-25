T20 World Cup 2026 revised schedule, venues, IND vs PAK match date
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday released a revised schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will get underway on February 7, following the official confirmation of Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement in the tournament.
The update comes after weeks of discussions between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) failed to yield a resolution. With the BCB maintaining a firm stance on playing its matches in India, the ICC ultimately took a decisive step and announced Scotland as the replacement team for Bangladesh.
As per the revised schedule, the ICC has confirmed that all venues announced earlier will host matches as originally planned, with Scotland’s inclusion not impacting the overall venue allocation for the marquee event.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venues:
India
- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sri Lanka
- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
- R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
India vs Pakistan match date in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The marquee fixture of the tournament will be the much-anticipated India–Pakistan clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, which will mark the first time the two rivals face each other since their intense encounters during the 2025 Asia Cup.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Revised groups
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|India
|Australia
|England
|New Zealand
|Namibia
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|Scotland
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|Zimbabve
|Nepal
|Canada
|USA
|Oman
|Italy
|UAE
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated schedule
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Stage/Group
|Venue
|Teams
|Time (IST)
|Feb 7
|1
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|11:00 AM
|Feb 7
|2
|Group C
|Kolkata (Eden Gardens)
|West Indies vs Scotland
|3:00 PM
|Feb 7
|3
|Group A
|Mumbai (Wankhede)
|India vs USA
|7:00 PM
|Feb 8
|4
|Group D
|Chennai
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|11:00 AM
|Feb 8
|5
|Group C
|Mumbai
|England vs Nepal
|3:00 PM
|Feb 8
|6
|Group B
|Colombo (RPS)
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|7:00 PM
|Feb 9
|7
|Group C
|Kolkata
|Scotland vs Italy
|11:00 AM
|Feb 9
|8
|Group B
|Colombo (SSC)
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|3:00 PM
|Feb 9
|9
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|South Africa vs Canada
|7:00 PM
|Feb 10
|10
|Group A
|Delhi
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|11:00 AM
|Feb 10
|11
|Group D
|Chennai
|New Zealand vs UAE
|3:00 PM
|Feb 10
|12
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Pakistan vs USA
|7:00 PM
|Feb 11
|13
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|11:00 AM
|Feb 11
|14
|Group B
|Colombo (RPS)
|Australia vs Ireland
|3:00 PM
|Feb 11
|15
|Group C
|Mumbai
|England vs West Indies
|7:00 PM
|Feb 12
|16
|Group B
|Pallekele
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|11:00 AM
|Feb 12
|17
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Nepal vs Italy
|3:00 PM
|Feb 12
|18
|Group A
|Delhi
|India vs Namibia
|7:00 PM
|Feb 13
|19
|Group B
|Colombo (RPS)
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|11:00 AM
|Feb 13
|20
|Group D
|Delhi
|Canada vs UAE
|3:00 PM
|Feb 13
|21
|Group A
|Chennai
|USA vs Netherlands
|7:00 PM
|Feb 14
|22
|Group B
|Colombo (SSC)
|Ireland vs Oman
|11:00 AM
|Feb 14
|23
|Group C
|Kolkata
|England vs Scotland
|3:00 PM
|Feb 14
|24
|Group D
|Ahmedabad
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|Feb 15
|25
|Group C
|Mumbai
|West Indies vs Nepal
|11:00 AM
|Feb 15
|26
|Group A
|Chennai
|USA vs Namibia
|3:00 PM
|Feb 15
|27
|Group A
|Colombo (RPS)
|India vs Pakistan
|7:00 PM
|Feb 16
|28
|Group D
|Delhi
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|11:00 AM
|Feb 16
|29
|Group C
|Kolkata
|England vs Italy
|3:00 PM
|Feb 16
|30
|Group B
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|7:00 PM
|Feb 17
|31
|Group D
|Chennai
|New Zealand vs Canada
|11:00 AM
|Feb 17
|32
|Group B
|Pallekele
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|3:00 PM
|Feb 17
|33
|Group C
|Mumbai
|Scotland vs Nepal
|7:00 PM
|Feb 18
|34
|Group D
|Delhi
|South Africa vs UAE
|11:00 AM
|Feb 18
|35
|Group A
|Colombo (SSC)
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|3:00 PM
|Feb 18
|36
|Group A
|Ahmedabad
|India vs Netherlands
|7:00 PM
|Feb 19
|37
|Group C
|Kolkata
|West Indies vs Italy
|11:00 AM
|Feb 19
|38
|Group B
|Colombo (RPS)
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|3:00 PM
|Feb 19
|39
|Group D
|Chennai
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|7:00 PM
|Feb 20
|40
|Group B
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Oman
|7:00 PM
|Feb 21
|41
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Colombo (RPS)
|Y2 vs Y3
|7:00 PM
|Feb 22
|42
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Pallekele
|Y1 vs Y4
|3:00 PM
|Feb 22
|43
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Ahmedabad
|X1 vs X4
|7:00 PM
|Feb 23
|44
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Mumbai
|X2 vs X3
|7:00 PM
|Feb 24
|45
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Pallekele
|Y1 vs Y3
|7:00 PM
|Feb 25
|46
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Colombo (RPS)
|Y2 vs Y4
|7:00 PM
|Feb 26
|47
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Ahmedabad
|X3 vs X4
|3:00 PM
|Feb 26
|48
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Chennai
|X1 vs X2
|7:00 PM
|Feb 27
|49
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Colombo (RPS)
|Y1 vs Y2
|7:00 PM
|Feb 28
|50
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Pallekele
|Y3 vs Y4
|7:00 PM
|Mar 1
|51
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Delhi
|X2 vs X4
|3:00 PM
|Mar 1
|52
|Super 8 (Group 1)
|Kolkata
|X1 vs X3
|7:00 PM
|Mar 4
|SF1
|Semi-final
|TBC
|TBC vs TBC
|7:00 PM
|Mar 5
|SF2
|Semi-final
|Mumbai
|TBC vs TBC
|7:00 PM
|Mar 8
|Final
|Final
|TBC
|TBC vs TBC
|7:00 PM
Jan 25 2026 | 9:19 AM IST