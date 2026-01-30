Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

Sri Lanka, having struggled in the recent ODI series against England, which they lost 2-1, will be under pressure to deliver a strong performance at home in this T20 series. The team, led by Dasun Shanaka, will be keen to bounce back and make a statement in front of their home crowd. Check SL vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here In the opening T20 of the England tour of Sri Lanka 2026, Sri Lanka (SL) will face England (ENG) in what promises to be an exciting clash tonight.Sri Lanka, having struggled in the recent ODI series against England, which they lost 2-1, will be under pressure to deliver a strong performance at home in this T20 series. The team, led by Dasun Shanaka, will be keen to bounce back and make a statement in front of their home crowd.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats On the other hand, England enters the T20 series with confidence after clinching the ODI series, showcasing their dominance in Sri Lanka. With the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, England will look to fine-tune their preparations and solidify their squad for the upcoming global event. English fans will be eager to see their team continue their good form in the T20 format and put on an impressive display in the series. Both teams will be looking to set the tone for the World Cup, making this series a crucial test for both sides as they gear up for the international tournament.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 1st T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played?

The Sri Lanka and England 1st T20 match will be played on Friday, January 30.

What is the venue for the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England?

The Sri Lanka and England 1st T20 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 take place?

The toss for the 1st T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England be bowled?

The first ball of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live telecast for the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England in India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20 between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and websites in India.