Namibia name Volschenk as Shikongo replacement ahead of key Pakistan clash

Namibia drafted in Alex Volschenk as a replacement for Ben Shikongo in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, with the change approved by the tournament’s Event Technical Committee.

Shikongo was ruled out after suffering a right thigh injury during Namibia’s group-stage match against India on February 12. Volschenk was subsequently named as his replacement, with the committee clearing the move in accordance with tournament regulations.

Under ICC rules, any player replacement in a World Cup squad must be formally approved by the Event Technical Committee before the incoming player can be officially added to the squad.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers The Event Technical Committee comprises Wasim Khan (chair, ICC general manager – cricket), Gaurav Saxena (ICC general manager – events and corporate communications, IBC representative), Hemang Amin (tournament director, host representative) and Shaun Pollock (independent nominee).

Namibia out, but Pakistan face knockout threat

While Namibia are already out of Super 8 contention, their final Group A fixture against Pakistan on February 18 has taken on added significance as it could determine the second team from the group to qualify for the next stage.

Pakistan currently sit third in the Group A standings behind India and the USA. Both Pakistan and the USA have four points each, but the USA hold a clear advantage on net run rate.

Pakistan come into the match under pressure after suffering a heavy defeat against India, a result that dented their net run rate and left their qualification hopes dependent on their final group encounter.

Pakistan must win to keep Super 8 hopes alive

Pakistan need a victory over Namibia to remain in contention for a Super 8 spot. However, even though Namibia are eliminated, a spirited performance from them could potentially derail Pakistan’s campaign.

A defeat for Pakistan would almost certainly knock them out of the tournament, given the USA’s superior net run rate and the tight standings in Group A.