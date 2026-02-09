T20 WC 2026: Netherlands vs Namibia preview, live toss time, streaming

In Match 10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 , the Netherlands will face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Dutch enter the contest after a narrow and emotionally draining defeat against Pakistan in their tournament opener.

Despite that loss in Sri Lanka, the Netherlands arrive with renewed confidence, having once again demonstrated their ability to trouble higher-ranked sides. Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, present a different test altogether — a disciplined unit known for tightening the screws in the middle overs and capitalising on decisive moments.

Netherlands all-rounder Colin Ackermann said the team has moved on from the disappointment of the Pakistan game, underlining a culture built around accountability and learning. "Part of the DNA of this Netherlands team is that we take ownership of our performances and our roles," Ackermann said at the pre-match press conference.

Netherlands team news: Middle-overs finishing remains key

Against Pakistan, the Netherlands posted 147, with contributions spread across the batting order. Captain Scott Edwards top-scored with 37, while Bas de Leede and Ackermann injected momentum through the middle phase. However, the innings again highlighted a recurring issue — the failure to fully capitalise after establishing a platform.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group A points table: India, Pakistan, Netherlands rankings At 105 for four in the 13th over, the Netherlands appeared well placed for a 160-plus total before a late collapse stalled progress. Ackermann acknowledged that the side felt they were tracking towards around 170 after 15 overs, describing the stumble as an exception rather than a trend, given the team’s batting depth.

“There are quite a few all-rounders who can bat deep, so that game was a bit of an outlier,” he said, adding that the batting group had already addressed the issue internally.

The Dutch are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI, with a balanced combination that offers flexibility in both departments. Their bowling attack remains a key strength, led by Paul van Meekeren and Logan van Beek, while Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt provide control through spin.

Ackermann also downplayed concerns over a dropped catch in the closing stages against Pakistan, pointing instead to missed opportunities throughout the match. “There are around 240 moments in a T20 game,” he said. “We need to be better in those other moments as well.”

Namibia team news: All-round core gives depth

Namibia begin their campaign with a squad that blends continuity, increasing exposure and a strong all-round core. Captain Gerhard Erasmus remains central to their plans, supported by the reliable pairing of Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit, giving the side flexibility across conditions and situations.

Erasmus said Namibia’s gradual progress at World Cups has been driven more by experience than wholesale change. As the team enters its fourth T20 World Cup, he believes repeated exposure to high-pressure environments has sharpened their awareness and execution. While the core group has largely remained intact since 2021, a younger set of players is now pushing for selection, creating what he described as healthy internal competition.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group B points table: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Australia rankings The batting will again rely on stability at the top from Louren Steenkamp and Malan Kruger, with wicketkeeper Zane Green expected to steady the middle order. Young batters such as JC Balt and Dylan Leicher add unpredictability, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton’s dual role strengthens balance.

Bowling remains Namibia’s traditional strength. Ruben Trumpelmann’s left-arm pace offers early movement, while Bernard Scholtz brings control with slow left-arm orthodox. Frylinck’s ability to hit hard lengths and Smit’s variations could be effective on Delhi pitches that tend to slow as matches progress.

Erasmus said the side has spent several days acclimatising in Delhi and feels well prepared after multiple training sessions. While the venue is known for higher scores, he stressed that Namibia’s focus remains on executing their own processes rather than being drawn into tactical battles.

“We’re only thinking about the next 24 hours,” Erasmus said, adding that with widespread access to data and analysis, execution on the day matters more than over-planning.

He also dismissed the notion of Namibia approaching the contest as an underdog, arguing that the World Cup has shown it is simply “cricketers against cricketers”. With all players on full-time professional contracts and growing ICC support in infrastructure and facilities, Erasmus believes Namibia are increasingly equipped to convert competitive passages into results.

Netherlands vs Namibia: Conditions and match outlook

Ackermann expects New Delhi to be a higher-scoring venue than Colombo, but warned that adaptability will be crucial. “Communication is key once the game starts,” he said, with the Netherlands having travelled across venues and countries in quick succession.

For both teams, the match could shape their early World Cup trajectory. The Netherlands have set their sights on a semi-final berth, while Namibia will view this as an opportunity to strike against a side still recovering from a narrow defeat.

With little separating the two teams, the contest may once again hinge on execution in the final five overs — a phase that slipped away from the Netherlands against Pakistan and one Namibia will look to exploit.

Match: Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 10, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Venue: New Delhi

Time: 11:00 am IST

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe.

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Balt, Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Willem Myburgh, Max Heingo.