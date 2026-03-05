T20 WC 2026 SF2: India vs England pitch report, Wankhede Stadium stats

Defending champions India will aim to keep their title defence on track when they face two-time winners England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This will be the third successive T20 World Cup semifinal meeting between the two sides, with England winning in 2022 before India gained revenge in 2024.

India head into the contest searching for their most complete performance of the tournament. Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 against the West Indies restored confidence at the top, while Abhishek Sharma will look to rediscover his best form. The middle order, featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan, adds firepower, while Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack alongside spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England, meanwhile, have leaned on Harry Brook and Will Jacks for key contributions. Sam Curran has provided balance, while Jos Buttler will hope to regain form. Their bowling attack is spearheaded by Jofra Archer and leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium for the India vs England semifinal is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball rather than being an outright batting paradise. While the venue is traditionally known for high-scoring matches, the pitches used in this tournament have shown a bit more grip and assistance for bowlers, particularly in the first few overs.

Fast bowlers could get some movement with the new ball under lights, making the powerplay phase crucial for both sides. As the innings progresses, the pitch is likely to settle and allow stroke-makers to play their shots more freely. Spinners may also find some purchase in the middle overs if they hit the right lengths.

With relatively short boundaries still a factor, batters who spend time at the crease can accelerate later in the innings. A first-innings score in the 160–170 range should be competitive in this high-stakes semifinal.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2 India vs England: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India and England have played each other twice in a T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with both sides winning one match each.

India win-loss record in T20Is at Wankhede Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date India U.S.A. India 29 runs Feb 7, 2026 India England India 150 runs Feb 2, 2025 India Sri Lanka India 2 runs Jan 3, 2023 India West Indies India 67 runs Dec 11, 2019 India Sri Lanka India 5 wickets Dec 24, 2017 India West Indies West Indies 7 wickets Mar 31, 2016 India England England 6 wickets Dec 22, 2012

England win-loss record in T20Is at Wankhede Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date England West Indies West Indies 30 runs Feb 11, 2026 England Nepal England 4 runs Feb 8, 2026 India England India 150 runs Feb 2, 2025 England South Africa England 2 wickets Mar 18, 2016 England West Indies West Indies 6 wickets Mar 16, 2016 India England England 6 wickets Dec 22, 2012

Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was the Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The West Indies batted first and posted a mammoth total of 254 for 6 on the board. In reply, Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 147 as the West Indies walked away with an easy 107-run win.