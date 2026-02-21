T20 WC 2026: English skipper Brook backs Buttler amid string of low scores

Despite a few hiccups along the road, the two-time T20 World Cup champions have booked their place in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The English side will play their first Super 8 match against Sri Lanka on Sunday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of their crucial game, one of the big concern points for England would be the form of their experienced opener Jos Buttler, who has failed to deliver for his team so far in the edition. However, despite his lean patch Buttler has found support from his skipper Brook, who in the pre match press conference on Saturday said that he is confident that Buttler will soon get back in the form.

Poor group stage run for Buttler

Jos Buttler, who is England's top run-scorer in T20Is with 4,003 runs to his name in 151 matches, has had an underwhelming start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Buttler has so far, in four matches, scored only 53 runs at a mere average of 13.25, with a best score of 26 against Nepal.

Brook backs Buttler

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, England captain Harry Brook threw his support behind Jos Buttler despite the wicketkeeper-batter’s recent low scores. Brook said Buttler has handled similar phases before and remains positive within the group, adding that inconsistency is part of T20 cricket. The skipper expressed confidence that Buttler will bounce back soon and hoped the upcoming Super 8 stage would help him rediscover his best form.

Buttler expresses frustration over form

Jos Buttler, in his podcast “For the Love of Cricket,” opened up about his lean patch, saying that he is a bit frustrated. He said that he was playing well in the SA20 and was expecting to carry on the momentum. However, in the first two games, he lost his wicket in the 20s, followed by two single-digit dismissals. Buttler believes that one does not have to make big scores but has to make good contributions according to the situation.

However, Buttler also said that in his 15-year career he has seen many rough patches and, in the end, it always comes down to trusting the process. He is confident that he will be able to perform for his team in the coming matches.