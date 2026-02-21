T20 WC 2026 Super 8: NZ vs PAK pitch report and Colombo Stadium stats

New Zealand and Pakistan will kick off the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the R Premadasa Stadium, with both sides eager to make an early statement in what promises to be a high-pressure phase of the tournament.

Pakistan arrive with momentum after crushing Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to seal their place in the last eight. All-rounder Shadab Khan played a key role with both bat and ball and believes the side is now on track to mount a serious title challenge. However, tougher tests lie ahead, with England and co-hosts Sri Lanka also in their group. Pakistan will also be hoping pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi returns after being left out of the Namibia match.

New Zealand, meanwhile, ended their group stage campaign with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Canada, chasing down 174 with ease thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Despite that strong finish, they suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa earlier and will be keen to show consistency.

ALSO READ: ACB revises contract terms for new Afghanistan cricket head coach Mitchell Santner is expected to return after missing the Canada match due to illness, which could strengthen New Zealand’s spin attack in Colombo conditions. With both teams packed with match-winners, the clash could set the tone for the Super Eights.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The iconic Sri Lankan ground has staged four matches so far in the tournament, with the side setting a target winning on each occasion. That pattern underlines the importance of the toss, and it will be interesting to see the choice made by the captain who calls correctly on what has proved to be a demanding surface.

T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs PAK: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

New Zealand and Pakistan will be playing their 2nd T20I encounter at this venue with the previous one going in the favour of the Men in Green back in 2012 as they won the match by 13 runs.

Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, was Match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Australia. The match went in the favour of the hosts who won the tie by 8 wickets.