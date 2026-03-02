Monday, March 02, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC: Why is Bumrah used differently in every game? Gambhir explains

Gambhir pointed out that with bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy expected to complete their full quota of overs, the team had the flexibility to deploy Bumrah strategically

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket vs West Indies (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are well on track to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title after reaching the semifinals of the 2026 edition of the tournament on Sunday.
 
The Men in Blue beat West Indies in their last Super 8 match by five wickets to book a semifinal date with England in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. India, despite their slip-up against South Africa, have been playing dominant cricket in the tournament.
 
However, there is one thing that the defending champions are doing differently: using the overs of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner than they used to in the past.
 

New role for Bumrah

Bumrah, who usually bowls most of his overs in T20Is in the powerplay, has been used very differently by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2026. The pacer’s overs are now scattered throughout the innings instead of following a fixed pattern that the team used to follow.
 
India head coach Gautam Gambhir, in the post-match press conference after the West Indies game, explained that the team’s strategy with Jasprit Bumrah has been shaped largely by the strengths of the opposition and the situations in which the team need maximum control. 

Opposition firepower dictates bowling plans

Gambhir said India were well aware of the destructive middle-order batting strength of the West Indies cricket team, particularly players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford.
 
He also stated that these players possess the ability to turn matches quickly, especially in the middle overs of a T20 game. Because of that threat, India felt it was important to have someone like Bumrah operating during that phase to keep the scoring under control and prevent the opposition from building momentum.

Hardik and Axar’s crucial overs

While Bumrah remains India’s strike bowler, Gambhir emphasised the vital contribution of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. He felt their combined eight overs in the middle of the innings played a major role in controlling the game.
 
According to Gambhir, bowling against powerful hitters on a challenging surface can put the fifth bowler under immense pressure. However, both Hardik and Axar managed to maintain control, ensuring that India did not concede big overs during a crucial stage of the match.

Using Bumrah as a “banker”

Gambhir also pointed out that with bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy expected to complete their full quota of overs, the team had the flexibility to deploy Bumrah strategically.
 
He described Bumrah as a “banker” for the side — someone the team can rely on whenever the game begins to slip. By bringing him on in critical moments, India aim to break momentum and avoid conceding consecutive big overs, which in T20 cricket can quickly tilt the match in the opposition’s favour.

Bumrah’s bowling stats in T20 World Cup 2026:

Opposition Round Overs in Powerplay (0.1 to 6 overs) Overs in middle phase (6.1 to 15 overs) Overs in death (15.1 to 20 overs) Total overs Runs conceded Wickets
USA Group Stage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP
Namibia Group Stage 0 3 1 4 20 1
Pakistan Group Stage 2 0 0 2 17 2
Netherlands Group Stage 2 0 1 3 17 1
South Africa Super 8 2 0 2 4 15 3
Zimbabwe Super 8 1 2 0 3 21 0
West Indies Super 8 1 1 2 4 36 2
 

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

