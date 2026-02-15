Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Surya skips handshake with Salman Agha for fourth time, debate resurfaces

Surya skips handshake with Salman Agha for fourth time, debate resurfaces

The latest episode follows three similar occasions during the Asia Cup 2025, where Suryakumar had refrained from engaging in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart

Suryakumar Yadav doesn't shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss

Suryakumar Yadav doesn't shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, marking the fourth such instance between the two captains.
 
The latest episode follows three similar occasions during the Asia Cup 2025, where Suryakumar had refrained from engaging in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart. The continuation of that stance in Colombo indicates that India have chosen to maintain status quo on their position amid ongoing political and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
 
The handshake issue had become a major talking point during the Asia Cup, dominating discussions around the high-profile encounters. India had also not accepted the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi after winning the title.
 
 
Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the move, calling the no-handshake policy “silly” on social media platform X. He said such gestures were not in keeping with the spirit of the game, urging that matches be played in the right spirit. 

More From This Section

USA vs NAM Chepauk Stadium pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NAM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup preview

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

Abhishek Sharma practicing ahead of T20 World Cup game between India vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK: How Abhishek Sharma has prepared for Usman Tariq challenge

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

USA vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Harbhajan Singh slammed Moh Amir's comment about Abhishek Sharma being a slogger

IND vs PAK: Harbhajan hits back at Amir for Abhishek 'slogger' remark

Topics : India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

India Vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreNepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today