T20 WC: We're aware of what Pakistan are going to bring - Mark Chapman

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman said familiarity with Pakistan’s bowling attack could help the Kiwis counter the threat posed by mystery spinner Usman Tariq in their T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 8 match on Saturday.

New Zealand have faced Pakistan frequently in recent months across white-ball formats, and Chapman believes that experience has helped them understand what to expect from the opposition.

"Obviously, Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that's something to factor in. But for us, Pakistan have a number of really good spinners, so each of them poses their own threat," Chapman said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"So, Pakistan is one of the teams that we've played probably the most frequently over the last few years. So, we're well aware of what they're going to bring. It's just about making sure we're really clear in the way that we want to play as a team," he added.

"I think in India we've seen that the pitches on - particularly on red soil - have been favourable for batting. So, it's been pretty tough for the bowlers. The margins have been pretty small," he said.

"I mean, you've seen a lot of games nearing that 200 score regularly. I think the bowlers have certainly had a little bit of a challenge. But here it's slightly different with the slower nature of the pitches. The bowlers will, hopefully, get a chance to really show off their skills," Chapman added.

"I know that spin is probably more likely to play a part here in particular. So, yeah, we'll just wait and see what the pitch looks like."

The left-hander also felt New Zealand could benefit from playing all their Super 8 fixtures in Colombo, which would allow them to adapt quickly to similar conditions.

"I think, when you play in these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting. I guess playing all three games here, we'll learn each game as we go.

"I think for us, it's quite nice to be able to turn up to the same place and the same venue, similar pitches and adjust. So I think, yeah, certainly something that we're not complaining about," he noted.

Chapman also provided an update on captain Mitchell Santner, who missed the previous match against Canada after falling ill.

"Mitch Santner, he looks pretty sprightly, so I think he's pretty excited to get back to the park. Barring any last minute sickness, I think he'll be there. Obviously, Lockie (Ferguson on parental leave) has left us.

"I think he's currently on the way back, and I think he's landing potentially soon. So we'll just see how he pulls up from the flight," he said.