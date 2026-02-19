Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: West Indies down Italy to finish group stage unbeaten

West Indies will now face India, South Africa and England next in the Super 8 round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

West Indies wrapped up their Group C campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 42-run win over Italy on Thursday, maintaining a perfect record and carrying strong momentum into the Super Eights. Led by skipper Shai Hope’s composed half-century and a disciplined bowling display, the Caribbean side defended 165 with ease as Italy were dismissed for 123 in 18 overs. 

Hope anchors Windies after early setbacks

Asked to bat first, West Indies had a shaky start as Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply inside the powerplay. However, captain Shai Hope steadied the innings with a fluent 75 off 46 deliveries, striking six fours and four sixes to hold the batting together.
 
 
Hope counterattacked smartly after the early blows, punishing loose deliveries and keeping the scoreboard moving on a surface that had previously produced high totals. Despite his efforts, the middle overs slowed down as Italy’s spinners Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage applied the brakes, picking up two wickets each to restrict West Indies to 165/6.
 
Roston Chase’s cautious 24 off 25 balls also hampered the scoring rate, while quick dismissals of Chase and Rovman Powell late in the innings prevented the Windies from pushing towards a bigger total.

Forde, Joseph lead disciplined bowling effort

Italy entered the chase with confidence after nearly overhauling a 200-plus target in their previous outing, but West Indies’ bowlers quickly seized control. Young all-rounder Matthew Forde set the tone with a tight new-ball spell, striking twice in the powerplay to reduce Italy to early trouble.
 
Shamar Joseph then delivered the decisive blows with his aggressive short-ball tactics, finishing with four wickets and breaking the backbone of Italy’s middle order. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie complemented the pace attack by tightening the screws through the middle overs, removing key batters just as they looked to accelerate.
 
Italy’s resistance faded after the dismissals of Grant Stewart and Manenti, and the innings folded in the 18th over despite brief contributions from JJ Smuts and Ben.

West Indies carry strong momentum forward

The win ensured West Indies completed the group stage unbeaten, showcasing a balanced performance built on Hope’s leadership and a sharp bowling display. With form and confidence on their side, the Caribbean outfit heads into the Super 8s as one of the most in-form teams of the tournament.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

