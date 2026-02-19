T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan vs Canada pitch report and Chepauk stadium stats

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching the business end of the group stages, and Afghanistan (AFG) will take on Canada (CAN) in the penultimate clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Wednesday, February 19.

Afghanistan have already been eliminated from Super Eight contention but will be eager to finish the tournament on a high note. The Rashid Khan-led side suffered narrow defeats against South Africa and New Zealand, leaving them out of contention despite competitive performances. After a challenging campaign, the Afghans will look to showcase their skill and resilience in front of the Chennai crowd.

Canada, meanwhile, have struggled throughout the tournament. Their campaign began with a heavy 57-run loss to South Africa and was followed by defeats against the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand, leaving them winless in the competition. Led by Dilpreet Bajwa, Canada will be determined to salvage some pride and make a mark before exiting India.

Both sides have plenty to prove, and the match promises to be a competitive encounter. While Afghanistan will aim to end on a confident note, Canada will look for an upset, making the Chepauk clash an intriguing contest for fans and neutrals alike.

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 MA Chidambaram stadium pitch report

The historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, one of cricket’s most renowned venues, will host Wednesday night’s match. In T20 internationals, the pitch here has generally favored teams chasing totals, and a similar trend is anticipated for the upcoming game. The dew factor, however, is expected to have minimal impact.

T20 World Cup 2026 AFG vs CAN: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai

This will be the first time Afghanistan and Canada take on each other in a T20I match at this venue on Thursday.

Most recent T20I match at Chepauk stadium, Chennai

The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai was Match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Canada and New Zealand. The Black Caps won the encounter on the day by 8 wickets