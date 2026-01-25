Sunday, January 25, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Guwahati pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Guwahati pitch report, key stadium stats

India so far have played four T20I matches at this venue. They have won one, lost two, and one ended in no contest. Both the losses for India came against Australia

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

India will look to wrap up the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the third encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, after dominant wins in Nagpur and Raipur. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just weeks away, the Men in Blue appear to be peaking at the right time.
 
Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form in the second T20I has further strengthened India’s batting unit, which is already firing at full throttle. The middle order, featuring Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, has provided stability and late momentum, while the bowling attack has consistently struck early and controlled the middle overs.
 
 
India may make a tactical change, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to return after being rested in Raipur. Despite Arshdeep Singh’s impressive outing, workload management could see Bumrah lead the pace attack once again.
 
New Zealand, meanwhile, showed improvement with the bat in the second game but lacked a defining innings. Their bowlers have struggled for control, and unless they find a way to pick wickets regularly, stopping India’s charge will remain a tall order. 

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, is traditionally a batsman-friendly surface, especially in the T20 format, with good bounce and true pace that allow stroke-makers to play freely right from the start.
 
The wicket usually encourages high scoring, and par totals in the vicinity of 185–190 are considered competitive. Bowlers, particularly pacers with early swing or those mixing up slower balls, can still find success, but discipline is key on this flat track. As the game progresses, spinners may get moderate help, but batting remains easier throughout.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Guwahati

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday will be their first head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is.

India T20 record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

India so far have played four T20I matches at this venue. They have won one, lost two, and one ended in no contest. Both the losses for India came against Australia.  Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule here

New Zealand T20 record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

New Zealand will be playing their first T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Most recent T20 match in Guwahati

The last T20 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was played in November 2023 between India and Australia. India batted first in the match and posted 222 for 3 on the board with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant innings of 123 not out off 57 balls. In reply, Australia, with the help of Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 104 off 48 balls, chased down the total with five wickets to spare.
 
Key T20 stats of Guwahati Stadium
 
Category Stats
Total Matches 7
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won bowling first 3
Average 1st innings Score 161
Average 2nd innings Score 153
Highest total recorded 237/3 (20 Ovs) – IND vs RSA
Lowest total recorded 118/10 (20 Ovs) – IND vs AUS
Highest score chased 225/5 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended 119/6 (20 Ovs) – ENGW vs INDW
 

India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand T20 cricket Cricket News

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

