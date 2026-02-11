Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs AFG pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

Afghanistan will be aiming to bounce back after a tough loss to New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opening match.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

South Africa (SA) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11.
 
South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, comes into this match on the back of a convincing 57-run victory over Canada. This dominant win has boosted the team's confidence, and they will be eager to keep their momentum going. With most of their group-stage fixtures in India, the Proteas will be hoping to use their familiarity with local conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium to their advantage.
 
 
Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back after a tough loss to New Zealand in their opening match. Despite a strong start, they were unable to sustain their early advantage, and Tim Seifert's brilliant knock guided New Zealand to a five-wicket victory. Afghanistan will be looking to regroup and produce a much-improved performance against South Africa in what could be a crucial match for both sides.
 
This match is shaping up to be an exciting encounter, as both teams look to secure important points in their respective group stages.
 
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The pitch is anticipated to provide a balanced contest between the batsmen and bowlers. Batsmen will need to take their time to get settled before accelerating and accumulating runs in the latter stages of the innings. Bowlers may find it challenging to take wickets, as the expansive ground size makes it harder to dismiss batters.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 SA vs AFG: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
This will be the first time that South Africa and Afghanistan will take each other on in T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad.
 
Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada. South Africa, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 213/4. In reply, Canada were restricted to just 158/6 in their 20 overs, giving SA the win.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Key T20I stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 12
Matches Won Batting First 8
Matches Won Bowling First 4
Average 1st Innings Score 170
Average 2nd Innings Score 144
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 overs) - IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 overs) - NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 166/3 (17.5 overs) - IND vs ENG
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 overs) - WIW vs INDW
 

South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

