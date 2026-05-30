A title defence backed by aggressive gameplay: RCB's road to IPL 2026 final

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to equal a historic record when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

If RCB manage to beat GT in the final, they will become only the third team in the tournament’s history to successfully defend their title after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB have been one of the most consistent sides this season, as they never looked in any danger of missing out on the playoffs. They maintained their form by finishing at the top of the points table before beating GT in Qualifier 1 to reach the final.

But what has RCB’s journey to the IPL 2026 final been like? Take a look.

RCB’s road to IPL 2026 final

The defending champions started their IPL 2026 season in the same fashion they finished in 2025 as they beat SRH and CSK with ease in their first two games. They suffered their first loss of the season against RR before getting back on the winning track by defeating MI and LSG in their next two games.

The Bengaluru-based side hit a roadblock with a loss against DC before quickly turning things around once again by defeating GT and DC. RCB then lost two games in a row for the first time this season when they went down to GT and LSG back-to-back.

However, they then beat MI, KKR and PBKS on the trot to become the first team to book their place in the playoffs. RCB lost their final league game to SRH, but it was not enough to remove them from the top spot in the points table.

RCB then produced a dominant performance against GT in Qualifier 1 and won the game by 92 runs after setting the highest total in IPL playoffs history, i.e. 254, to book their place in a second consecutive final.

IPL 2026: All RCB match results

Match No. Date Opponent Venue RCB Score Opponent Score Result 1 Mar 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 203/4 201/9 Won by 6 wkts 11 Apr 5 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 250/3 207 Won by 43 runs 16 Apr 10 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 201/8 202/4 Lost by 6 wkts 20 Apr 12 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 240/4 222/5 Won by 18 runs 23 Apr 15 Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 149/5 146 Won by 5 wkts 26 Apr 18 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 175/8 179/4 Lost by 6 wkts 34 Apr 24 Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 206/5 205/3 Won by 5 wkts 39 Apr 27 Delhi Capitals Delhi 77/1 75 Won by 9 wkts 42 Apr 30 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 155 158/6 Lost by 4 wkts 50 May 7 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 203/6 209/3 Lost by 9 runs (DLS) 54 May 10 Mumbai Indians Raipur 167/8 166/7 Won by 2 wkts 57 May 13 Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 194/4 192/4 Won by 6 wkts 61 May 17 Punjab Kings Dharamsala 222/4 199/8 Won by 23 runs 67 May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 200/4 255/4 Lost by 55 runs Q1 May 26 Gujarat Titans Dharamsala 254/5 162 Won by 92 runs

A combined batting effort

One of the biggest troubles for every team in IPL 2026 was the lack of support from the middle order in batting. However, RCB never faced any such issue as they had Virat Kohli (700 runs) leading the charge at the top, with skipper Rajat Patidar (486 runs), Devdutt Padikkal (463 runs), Tim David (281 runs) and Krunal Pandya (225 runs) backing the middle order.

ALSO READ: Slow start followed up by a valiant comeback: GT's road to IPL 2026 final RCB’s combined effort with the bat has been the main reason why they have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament.

The Bhuvneshwar effect

RCB’s strong batting line-up in IPL 2026 has been backed efficiently by their bowling department, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who, with 27 wickets to his name, is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the season.

Bhuvneshwar’s attacking bowling in the powerplay is one reason why RCB have the joint-highest wickets in the powerplay this season (33), along with GT. Bhuvneshwar’s early jolts have helped other bowlers like Rasikh Salam and Josh Hazlewood keep pressure on the opposition and secure win after win for RCB.

The defending champions will just need to replicate what they have been doing so far one more time if they wish to secure their second IPL title in a row.