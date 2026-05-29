GT vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29, with the winner advancing to the tournament final. Having already exchanged wins earlier this season, both sides head into the contest knowing there is little separating them.

Gujarat Titans enter the knockout fixture after a disappointing outing against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, where they suffered a crushing 92-run defeat. Their batting order failed to cope with the steep chase, but GT will be eager to put that setback behind them and return to the aggressive brand of cricket that helped them dominate much of the season.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals come into the game riding a wave of confidence after winning three matches on the trot. Their most recent success came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, where a clinical all-round display helped them secure a comfortable 47-run victory.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, GT vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 IPL 2026 GT vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet RR will also feel encouraged by their exceptional record in Mullanpur, having remained unbeaten at the venue this season with four wins in four matches.

How to watch GT vs RR in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?

The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 29 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026?

The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29.

What time will the toss take place for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026 on May 29?

The toss for the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 29?

The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.