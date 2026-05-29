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GT vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.

GT vs RR

GT vs RR

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29, with the winner advancing to the tournament final. Having already exchanged wins earlier this season, both sides head into the contest knowing there is little separating them.
 
Gujarat Titans enter the knockout fixture after a disappointing outing against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, where they suffered a crushing 92-run defeat. Their batting order failed to cope with the steep chase, but GT will be eager to put that setback behind them and return to the aggressive brand of cricket that helped them dominate much of the season.
 
 
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals come into the game riding a wave of confidence after winning three matches on the trot. Their most recent success came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, where a clinical all-round display helped them secure a comfortable 47-run victory.
 
RR will also feel encouraged by their exceptional record in Mullanpur, having remained unbeaten at the venue this season with four wins in four matches.  IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, GT vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
IPL 2026 GT vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 29 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026 on May 29?
 
The toss for the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 29?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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