Abhishek reflects on his rise as cricketer; credits Yuvraj-Head for success

Very few cricketers have experienced rapid growth in their careers like the flamboyant Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw has been a key part of the recent success for both the Indian national team in the T20 format and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Abhishek is currently enjoying great success with SRH in IPL 2026, where he is leading the top scorers’ leaderboard with 425 runs in nine matches. His performance has also helped SRH maintain a healthy lead in the race for the playoffs with six wins in nine games.

Amid all the action, the southpaw took time out and spoke to the official broadcasters of the tournament, JioStar, on their show ‘Dream On’, where he shed light on his cricketing journey, including how he decided to pick the sport as his career option as well as how his training with former Indian player Yuvraj Singh helped him understand the sport better.

He also gave credit to his SRH opening partner Travis Head for his fearless approach in cricket, which is hailed by fans and critics alike.

Early inspiration rooted in family

Abhishek credited his cricketing upbringing as the foundation of his journey. He said growing up in a household where his father, a former Punjab Ranji Trophy player and coach, was deeply involved in the sport naturally drew him towards cricket.

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Discovering all-round potential at a young age

The left-hander revealed that his confidence in pursuing cricket seriously came during his early years. He recalled that an Under-12 tournament proved to be a turning point, where strong performances with both bat and ball made him realise his potential as an all-rounder and encouraged him to take the sport more seriously.

IPL experience a major learning curve

Reflecting on his journey in the IPL, Abhishek described the league as the pinnacle of T20 cricket. He acknowledged that sharing the field with some of the best players in the world has been a valuable learning experience.

According to him, every season in the IPL presents an opportunity to grow, adapt, and understand the game at a higher level.

Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped mindset

Abhishek highlighted the significant impact of training under Yuvraj Singh, whom he had admired since childhood. He noted that while their early interactions were limited, the lockdown period allowed for more intensive training.

During this phase, Yuvraj focused not just on skills but also on building a strong mental approach. Abhishek shared that Yuvraj instilled in him the belief that he was being prepared for bigger responsibilities — to win matches for India and deliver under pressure with both bat and ball.

Learning attacking approach from Travis Head

The youngster also spoke about the influence of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Travis Head. He mentioned that he had followed Head’s batting closely even before they became teammates and was keen to understand his mindset.

Abhishek said Head emphasised a simple yet aggressive approach — backing oneself to attack from the very first ball if it is in the right area. Incorporating this advice into his own game has helped him play with greater intent and clarity.