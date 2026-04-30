IPL 2026: RR vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 1 in a crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash.

RR have enjoyed a solid campaign so far, winning six of their nine matches to sit fourth on the points table. They head into this contest with plenty of confidence after pulling off an impressive chase of 223 to hand the Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season. That result highlighted their batting depth, with the middle order stepping up at the right time.

However, captain Riyan Parag’s inconsistent form remains a concern. Although he contributed a useful cameo in the previous game, the team will be hoping it sparks a return to form as the tournament approaches a decisive phase.

DC, on the other hand, have struggled, winning just three of their eight games and currently sitting seventh. Led by Axar Patel, they are on a three-match losing streak and need a turnaround quickly. Their last outing was particularly disappointing, as they were bowled out for just 75 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased it down with ease. Another loss could seriously dent their playoff hopes.

IPL 2026: RR vs DC probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: T Natarajan ALSO READ: IPL 2026 GT vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats T Natarajan

RR vs DC head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 30

RR won: 15

DC won: 15

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma

DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera

IPL 2026 match details: RR vs DC (May 1)

Which teams will clash on April 29 in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in Match 42 of IPL 2026 on May 1.

Where will the RR vs DC match be played?

The match will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

What time will the RR vs DC toss happen?

The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs DC live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

How to watch RR vs DC live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.