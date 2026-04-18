SRH vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK on its app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host Match No. 27 of IPL 2026 today withSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
|IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
How to watch SRH vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 18 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18.
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on April 18?
The toss for the match between SRH and CSK in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on April 18?
The match between SRH and CSK in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK on its app and website.
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 6:25 PM IST