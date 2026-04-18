SRH vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host Match No. 27 of IPL 2026 today withSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The coin flip of the match went in CSK's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Ishan Kishan (SRH): I think we would have batted first. Looks like a good wicket so we want to put up a good total. You have to bat for the team and not for individual performances. We just have to take it game by game and it doesn't matter where we are right now because it's a long tournament. I think the ball is going to move a bit in the beginning and the batters have to watch the ball and play well. Dilshan Madushanka comes in for Harsh Dubey for more swing upfront. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): We are going to bowl first. Looks a really good track, won't change much so we look to chase. Good to be up from the bottom. From the second game we started doing the basics right. The key is to be consistent. Last game I felt Noor bowled really well and good to have him back on track and even Anshul bowling really well at the death. In your language it looks like a belter but we got to assess it. IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK playing 11: SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 18 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026 on April 18?

The toss for the match between SRH and CSK in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on April 18?

The match between SRH and CSK in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between SRH and CSK on its app and website.