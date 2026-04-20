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Dasun Shanaka becomes second player to be handed ban by PCB for IPL switch

Earlier, Blessing Muzarabani, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, was handed a two-year suspension after skipping the PSL

Shanaka batting vs India

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been handed a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League after the Pakistan Cricket Board found him in breach of his contract following his withdrawal from PSL 2026.
 
Shanaka had been signed by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh for the ongoing season, but pulled out of the tournament on March 21. A day later, he joined Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Sam Curran.
 
Shanaka is now the second player to face disciplinary action from the PCB this season over a switch from PSL to IPL after KKR’s Blessing Muzarabani.  IPL 2026 Match 30, GT vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11

PCB cites breach of contract terms

In its review, the PCB said Shanaka’s unilateral withdrawal amounted to a clear breach of both the player registration terms and the tripartite agreement linked to his PSL contract. The board stated that the reasons provided for leaving were not recognised under the contractual framework in place.
 
The PCB also noted that while Shanaka had expressed regret during the hearing and conveyed his desire to play in Pakistan again, the seriousness of the violation required action in order to protect the integrity and exclusivity of the PSL.

Shanaka apologises after decision

Shanaka said he deeply regretted withdrawing from the league and apologised to the people of Pakistan, PSL supporters, and the wider cricket community. He also expressed regret to Lahore Qalandars fans, saying he understood their disappointment.
 
The Sri Lankan all-rounder further maintained that when he withdrew from the PSL, he had no intention of joining another tournament at that time. He added that he has always enjoyed playing in Pakistan and hoped to return to the league in the future.

Second suspension after Muzarabani case

Shanaka is the second overseas player to be banned by the PCB this season for leaving the PSL and moving to the IPL.
 
Earlier, Blessing Muzarabani, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, was handed a two-year suspension after skipping the PSL.

PSL and IPL schedule clash continues

With the PSL being held in the same window as the IPL in recent seasons, franchises have increasingly faced the challenge of losing overseas signings once IPL replacement opportunities arise.
 
Last year, Corbin Bosch left a deal with Peshawar Zalmi to sign for Mumbai Indians, underlining the growing scheduling conflict between the two leagues. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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